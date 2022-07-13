4 of the best Amazon Device Prime Day Deals you don’t want to miss

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing and the site has slashed the prices of many of its own-brand items, including Echos and Kindles. Here are some of our favourite deals so far.

Amazon always gives heavy discounts to its own tech on days like this, so it’s no surprise to see prices tumbling all over the place.

Here we’ve chosen four of our favourite Amazon Device deals that we’ve seen during Prime Day, ranging from Kindles to smart home tech.

Make sure to keep refreshing this page as our team of experts will be updating it throughout Prime Day with all the latest deals we spot. If you’re interested in discounts on other types of products also make sure to check out our Prime Day 2022 live blog.

Prime Day selected sales now on

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for £84.99

Amazon makes the best e-readers around, and the latest version of the Kindle Paperwhite just happens to be one of the best we’ve ever reviewed. It only helps the situation that Amazon has chopped £45 off the RRP for Prime Day, bringing the price down from £129.99 down to £84.99. That’s an excellent deal for a product we love.

Features here include a sharp 7-inch display with a light for night reading, a waterproof body, USB-C charging for the first time on a Kindle and access to Amazon’s excellent ebook store.

The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to its lowest price yet It’s the perfect time to pick up a new e-reader, as the Kindle Paperwhite has just dropped to its lowest price ever, with a fantastic £45 off. Amazon

Save £45 with this deal

Now just £84.99 View Deal

Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max for £32.99

Another of Amazon’s top devices is the range of Fire Sticks which add some extra streaming smarts to your TV. The flagship model is the Fire Stick 4K Max and, as you have probably guessed, it’s had a massive price reduction for Prime Day.

You can bag yourself the excellent stick for just £32.99, that’s a £22 saving off the original £54.99 price. Features include Wi-Fi 6 support, an Alexa remote, 4K and HDR support along with speedier internals than other Fire Sticks.

We were big fans of Fire Stick 4K Max when we reviewed it. Our reviewer said, ” An excellent streamer and the best Fire TV Stick yet, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers plenty of entertainment options, the super-helpful Alexa companion and terrific streaming performance – although Prime customers are best placed to reap the best performance.”

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Prime Day discount The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has just seen its biggest discount yet, letting you enjoy 4K streaming with better connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6 support. Amazon

Save £22

Now £32.99 View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 for £34.99

While the Echo smart speakers might get most of the limelight, we’re big fans of the Echo Show range of smart display. These devices, including this dinky one, combine the skills of Alexa with a display for visual inputs and an expanded feature set that makes it excellent as a bedside smart alarm clock.

With an RRP of £74.99 now chopped down by a whopping 53% to just £34.99, this always happens to be a very affordable way of adding some Alexa smarts to your home.

In our review of the device we said “If you want a full-on Echo show experience in a smaller, cheaper package, then this is a great buy. It’s particularly good as a smart bedroom clock.”

Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) deal The Echo Show 5 (2nd generation) is now just £34.99 down from £74.99. That’s £40 off the Amazon smart display. Amazon

Save 53%

£34.99 View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds 2 for £59.99

If you weren’t aware that Amazon’s Echo line included a pair of earbuds, then prepare to be surprised. The Echo Buds 2 have up to 15 hours of battery, Alexa integration and a small design.

The Echo Buds 2nd gen have fallen to £59.99 As part of the Prime Day sale, Amazon has taken £50 (or 45%) or the RRP of the Buds 2, bringing them down £109.99 to £59.99. Amazon

Save £40

£59.99 View Deal

These earbuds also feature active noise cancellation (ANC) so you can tune out the rest of the world when you’re listening to your favourite tracks. This is particularly helpful on public transport, as it will drown out much of the ambient noise.

As part of the Prime Day sale, Amazon has taken £50 (or 45%) or the RRP of the Buds 2, bringing them down £109.99 to £59.99.