You can bag AirPods for under £100 in the Black Friday sale

You can now pick up a set of AirPods for less than £100 as part of the Black Friday week sale.

Apple’s enormously successful true wireless earphones rarely dip into double figures when it comes to pricing – these are decidedly premium ‘buds – but Amazon has a great deal on the 2nd generation AirPods.

Also known as the Apple AirPods (2019) in some circles, these petite earphones can currently be had for £99 as one of Amazon’s Black Friday deals. That’s a £30 saving on the £129 RRP, which is the price that Apple still sells it at.

While they may not the very latest model of Apple’s mainstream earbuds, the very fact that Apple is still selling the AirPods (2nd generation) as new tells you that they remain a going concern.

We scored the Apple AirPods (2019) a healthy 4 stars out of 5 in our review, concluding that “The second-generation AirPods are simple yet great wireless earphones that are a pleasure to use”.

They benefit from great battery life and fantastic connectivity with Apple products. The latter is thanks to Apple’s custom H1 chip, which serves to make connecting and switching between multiple devices as quick and seamless as possible. It also enables you to use ‘Hey Siri’ vocal commands without having to touch one of the earbuds.

All in all, the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are a simple, effective set of earbuds with a deceptive level of smarts underneath that pristine white exterior. It’s a great buy this Black Friday.