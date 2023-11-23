Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Why buy the iPhone 15 when the 14 is this cheap?

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone this Black Friday, then this contract deal on the iPhone 14 is certainly worth a look.

You can currently get the iPhone 14 for a mere £9 upfront with this deal, and the contract includes a very healthy 250GB 5G data to use every month.

The monthly cost here is £29.99, which equates to an overall price of £728 – not even £30 more than buying the phone outright from Apple. Considering all the data on offer, this is a fantastic offer.

  • 250GB data
  • £9 upfront
Do we recommend the iPhone 14?

The 6.1-inch OLED screen on the iPhone 14
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Not a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13, yet it's still a great phone

Pros

  • Clever safety features
  • Very good battery life
  • Reliable camera
  • Fun colours

Cons

  • Stuck on a 60Hz display
  • Minimal differences to the iPhone 13

It’s true that the iPhone 14 isn’t the latest model from Apple, and if it’s the iPhone 15 or the iPhone 15 Pro Max you’re after we’ve found great deals for both of those. However, not everyone needs the latest and you are saving some cash going for an older model.

The iPhone 14 remains a great phone, with a lovely OLED screen, capable A15 Bionic chipset and a trio of good cameras.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

