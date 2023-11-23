Why buy the iPhone 15 when the 14 is this cheap?

If you’re on the hunt for a new phone this Black Friday, then this contract deal on the iPhone 14 is certainly worth a look.

You can currently get the iPhone 14 for a mere £9 upfront with this deal, and the contract includes a very healthy 250GB 5G data to use every month.

The monthly cost here is £29.99, which equates to an overall price of £728 – not even £30 more than buying the phone outright from Apple. Considering all the data on offer, this is a fantastic offer.

Do we recommend the iPhone 14?

Not a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13, yet it's still a great phone Pros Clever safety features

Very good battery life

Reliable camera

Fun colours Cons Stuck on a 60Hz display

Minimal differences to the iPhone 13

It’s true that the iPhone 14 isn’t the latest model from Apple, and if it’s the iPhone 15 or the iPhone 15 Pro Max you’re after we’ve found great deals for both of those. However, not everyone needs the latest and you are saving some cash going for an older model.

The iPhone 14 remains a great phone, with a lovely OLED screen, capable A15 Bionic chipset and a trio of good cameras.

