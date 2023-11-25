Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

We’ve found the top Black Friday camera lens deals

Hannah Davies
Looking to build your lens collection in the Black Friday sales? We’ve got you covered with three brilliant discounts found on Amazon this weekend.

If you’ve got a camera at home, Black Friday is a great time to build your lens collection (and if you don’t or you’re looking to upgrade your camera, you should definitely visit our guide to the best Black Friday camera deals).

Here are three deals you shouldn’t miss out on this Black Friday.

Get the Sony 55-210mm telephoto lens for £169

The 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 telephoto zoom lens has dropped to £169 on Amazon this BlackFriday. That’s a £38 discount compared to the lens’s usual £207 RRP.

First up is the Sony 55-210mm f/4.5-6.3 telephoto lens, which costs just £169 this Black Friday.

This zoom lens is compatible with Sony’s E-Mount cameras and has a 3.8x magnification range, as well as OSS image stabilisation built-in. The autofocus is also quiet and responsive, according to the brand.

What’s more Prime Student members can get an additional 10% off this lens, bringing the price down to just £152.10.

Save 29% on the Sony 50mm f/1.8 prime lens

The Sony 50mm f/1.8 prime lens has plummeted to just £205 on Amazon. That’s an £85 saving when you shop this Black Friday.

Next, there’s the Sony 50mm f/1.8 prime lens which is £205 this Black Friday.

Another E-Mount lens, the 50mm lens is perfect for portraits and features the same quiet AF and OSS image stabilisation as the first lens in this list.

This lens is also 10% cheaper for students, bringing the total down to £184.50 for eligible Prime members.

Save £100 on the Panasonic Lumix S 35mm f/1.8 lens

The Panasonic Lumix S 35mm f/1.8 lens has been reduced to £489.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s £100 off the price of the prime lens while this offer lasts.

Finally, we’ve spotted this tempting deal on the Panasonic Lumix S 35mm f/1.8 lens.

This 35mm lens is ideal for creating bokeh in portraits and 4K video. The lens also offers fast autofocus and is both dust and splash-resistant, allowing it to stand up to tough conditions.

