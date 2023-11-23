Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

We’ve found one of the last iPhone 13 Mini deals

Max Parker
Editor

Apple no longer makes and sells any phones from its shortlived Mini series, and they’re becoming harder and harder to find.

However, we’ve found one of the last remaining iPhone 13 Mini deals around and if you’re keen on picking up Apple’s smallest device this shouldn’t be missed.

This deal gets you the 128GB iPhone 13 Mini, 400GB of data per month plus unlimited calls and texts for an upfront price of £55 and monthly payments of £24.

Apple's smallest phone still packs a punch

Pros

  • Great camera
  • Better battery life than the previous Mini
  • The most powerful small phone around

Cons

  • No ProMotion
  • No optical zoom
  • Still can’t compete with the other iPhone 13 models for battery life

Apple made two mini-sized devices, and this is the newer of the two. It has a 5.4-inch display, two rear 12MP cameras and can still run the latest iOS 17 software you’ll find on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We were huge fans of the iPhone 13 Mini when we reviewed it, with our verdict reading “It might be mini in size, but the iPhone 13 Mini excels thanks to an excellent camera, quality display and improved battery life.”

