We’ve found one of the last iPhone 13 Mini deals

Apple no longer makes and sells any phones from its shortlived Mini series, and they’re becoming harder and harder to find.

However, we’ve found one of the last remaining iPhone 13 Mini deals around and if you’re keen on picking up Apple’s smallest device this shouldn’t be missed.

This deal gets you the 128GB iPhone 13 Mini, 400GB of data per month plus unlimited calls and texts for an upfront price of £55 and monthly payments of £24.

For more deals. check out our live blog rounding up the best Black Friday deals.

Apple made two mini-sized devices, and this is the newer of the two. It has a 5.4-inch display, two rear 12MP cameras and can still run the latest iOS 17 software you’ll find on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We were huge fans of the iPhone 13 Mini when we reviewed it, with our verdict reading “It might be mini in size, but the iPhone 13 Mini excels thanks to an excellent camera, quality display and improved battery life.”

