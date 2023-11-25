Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Very just destroyed Amazon’s Meta Quest 2 deal

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Meta Quest 2 VR headset has been a staple of Black Friday sales for the past few years, and 2023 is no different. But while consumers flocked to Amazon in droves for a tempting £50 discount on the headset, Very has just bested it.

Very is currently matching the reduced £249 price tag that Amazon is offering on the Quest 2, but with a twist; if you enter code VKEXL at the checkout, you’ll get £50 cashback, effectively reducing the headset’s price to just £199.

It’s worth noting that Very will initially charge your card the full £249 before applying £50 credit to whichever card you use to pay. The charge will be near-instant, but to avoid problems, be sure to have enough in your account to cover the initial £249 payment.

The £199 price tag also represents the cheapest the Quest 2 has been since it was first launched way back in 2020. That makes it particularly tempting for those who want to try out virtual reality for the first time. It’s not quite as advanced as the newer Quest 3, but at £529, it’s quite a lot more expensive too.

Is the Meta Quest 2 worth buying?

Oculus Quest 2
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

Is the VR headset still worth a buy in 2023?

Pros

  • Fantastic wireless performance
  • Improved screen resolution
  • Massive library of games, especially with Oculus Link
  • Relatively affordable price

Cons

  • Battery life is still pretty short
  • Oculus Link cable isn’t included, and is very expensive

Even though the Meta Quest 2 first launched back in 2020, it remains a compelling standalone VR headset that’s ideal for those yet to try out the emerging tech. It boasts solid VR performance with accurate tracking and compact, ergonomic controllers, and you can even ditch those for hand-tracking if you like.

While the newer Quest 3 boasts significant upgrades in terms of performance, the Snapdragon XR2 chipset within the Quest 2 is still capable of delivering a great experience – so much so that the chipset is used by high-end headsets like the Vive Elite XR in 2023.

Throw in a vast library of standalone VR titles that beat the standalone VR competition from Vive and Pico, fantastic wireless performance when streaming from a PC and a very affordable price, and you’ve got a great VR headset.

To find out more, take a look at our full Meta Quest 2 review.

