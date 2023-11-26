Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Upgrade your PC with this RTX 4060 graphics card Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Black Friday is the perfect time to upgrade your gaming PC, with various components on offer in the Black Friday sale. One of our favourite picks is the Asus GeForce RTX 4060 ProArt graphics card, which has seen a £128 price slash.

eBay is currently offering up the graphics card for just £264.97 in the Black Friday sale once you use the BUYBETTER20 code at checkout. By taking advantage of this deal, you’ll make a huge saving of £128.

Looking to upgrade your PC with a new graphics card? One of the best GPU deals we’ve found is the Asus GeForce RTX 4060 ProArt, which has seen a huge £128 discount as part of the Black Friday sale over on eBay. Use the BUYBETTER20 code to apply the full discount.

Since you could already buy an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card for around that price, you may be wondering why we rate this deal so highly. But it’s important to remember that the ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 ProArt is overclocked, providing a performance boost compared to the default version.

The Nvidia RTX 4060 provides a solid Full HD performance for modern games, while also having enough power to run games in Quad HD if you’re happy to compromise on a few graphics settings.

This card also supports advanced features such as ray tracing for photo-realistic lighting effects, and DLSS 3.5 to give the performance yet another boost by making use of artificial intelligence.

If you intend to play modern games such as Alan Wake 2, then using an up to date graphics card such as the Asus GeForce RTX 4060 ProArt graphics card will really help to get the most out of the jaw-dropping visuals.

So if you’re craving more graphics power for your gaming PC, then this ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 ProArt deal may be the perfect option this Black Friday.

