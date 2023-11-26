Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with this cheap TP-Link router deal this Black Friday

For taking your home network setup to the next level, perhaps the biggest upgrade you can make is a brand new router, and this TP-Link Archer AX53 has had its price slashed for Black Friday.

Amazon has knocked 46% off its £129.99 list price to bring it down to a much more stomachable £69.99, giving you the powers of WiFi 6 and some handy extra features for a great price.

Upgrade your home network for less with this TP-Link Archer AX53 deal from Amazon If you’re after a brand new router to put into your home for speedier, future-proofed networking, then take a look at this TP-Link Archer AX53 deal from Amazon which brings this capable router down to just £69.99 Amazon

Was £129.99

£69.99 View Deal

If this TP-Link ArcherAX53 router reduction isn’t the deal for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted roundup of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen this weekend. We may be entering into the last knockings, so it’s worth taking a look.

The Archer AX53 may well be a more affordable router because of this deal, but don’t be fooled, because it packs a bit of a punch. It’s capable of gigabit speeds to give your home network a boost and offers speeds of up to 2.5 gig on the 5GHz band, which will be especially suitable if you’re involved in a lot of conferencing or streaming high-res video constantly, for instance.

In addition, with its glossy black finish, it also looks the part, too, and the Archer AX53 can also be wall mounted on its side if you want to use it as a wireless access point, which is convenient. Its four external antennas and Beamforming tech mean it also offers excellent range, and Amazon reviews indicate it’s able to provide consistently good coverage over multiple floors.

However, if the Archer AX53 isn’t good enough on its own, then it is also compatible with TP Link’s OneMesh extenders to give you access to a mesh WiFi network, ensuring a stable experience across your entire home and helping to eliminate any dead spots. If you so choose, you can also control this TP-Link router via Alexa, given its compatibility, and the addition of TP-Link HomeShield also gives you an extra layer of security against cyber threats.

