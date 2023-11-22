Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Quick, the Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer is going cheap right now

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been eyeing up a new air fryer this Black Friday, you’ll definitely want to take a look at this deal from Ninja.

The 5-star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer has dropped to just £149 in Ninja’s own Black Friday sale. That’s a whopping £70.99 off the air fryer’s usual price of £219.99.

Save £70 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Save £70 on the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

The 5-star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer has plummeted to just £149 in Ninja’s Black Friday sale. That’s a huge £70.99 off the price of this dual-drawer air fryer while this offer lasts.

  • Ninja
  • Was £219.99
  • £149
View Deal

Save 32% on our best overall air fryer this Black Friday by taking advantage of this incredible deal before it’s gone.

Is the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer worth buying?

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer hero
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Cook two separate things at the same time

Pros

  • Two separate drawers
  • Clever timing options
  • Large capacity
  • Excellent cooking programmes

Cons

  • Can’t fit in very large ingredients

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is a highly versatile air fryer with two drawers for cooking two foods at once, as well as six cooking functions. That means you can air fryer, crisp, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat all with the same appliance.

The 7.6L capacity is designed to feed up to 8 people and each drawer can fit a 1.6kg chicken.

Of course, one of the biggest reasons to buy an air fryer is speed. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is up to 75% faster at cooking compared to a typical fan oven and requires up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods to do so.

Finally, this air fryer is easy to clean thanks to its dishwasher-safe parts.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for an air fryer for cooking up complete meals, you might also be interested in this deal on the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer – now just £104.25.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Pixel 8 is now the same price as the Pixel 7

Pixel 8 is now the same price as the Pixel 7

Jon Mundy 13 mins ago
Revamp your productivity with this Black Friday saving on the Dell Latitude 5330

Revamp your productivity with this Black Friday saving on the Dell Latitude 5330

Thomas Deehan 39 mins ago
Amazon is selling Apple Watch models bizarrely cheap

Amazon is selling Apple Watch models bizarrely cheap

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Watch Frasier, South Park and more with Paramount Plus’ Black Friday offer

Watch Frasier, South Park and more with Paramount Plus’ Black Friday offer

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
You can already save £150 on the new MacBook Pro M3

You can already save £150 on the new MacBook Pro M3

Adam Speight 18 hours ago
The spectacular OnePlus 11 has plummeted to its lowest price yet

The spectacular OnePlus 11 has plummeted to its lowest price yet

Lewis Painter 18 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.