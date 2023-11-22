Quick, the Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer is going cheap right now

If you’ve been eyeing up a new air fryer this Black Friday, you’ll definitely want to take a look at this deal from Ninja.

The 5-star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer has dropped to just £149 in Ninja’s own Black Friday sale. That’s a whopping £70.99 off the air fryer’s usual price of £219.99.

Was £219.99

£149 View Deal

Save 32% on our best overall air fryer this Black Friday by taking advantage of this incredible deal before it’s gone.

Is the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer worth buying?

Cook two separate things at the same time Pros Two separate drawers

Clever timing options

Large capacity

Excellent cooking programmes Cons Can’t fit in very large ingredients

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is a highly versatile air fryer with two drawers for cooking two foods at once, as well as six cooking functions. That means you can air fryer, crisp, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat all with the same appliance.

The 7.6L capacity is designed to feed up to 8 people and each drawer can fit a 1.6kg chicken.

Of course, one of the biggest reasons to buy an air fryer is speed. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is up to 75% faster at cooking compared to a typical fan oven and requires up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods to do so.

Finally, this air fryer is easy to clean thanks to its dishwasher-safe parts.

