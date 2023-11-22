Quick, the Ninja Dual Basket Air Fryer is going cheap right now
If you’ve been eyeing up a new air fryer this Black Friday, you’ll definitely want to take a look at this deal from Ninja.
The 5-star Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer has dropped to just £149 in Ninja’s own Black Friday sale. That’s a whopping £70.99 off the air fryer’s usual price of £219.99.
Is the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer worth buying?
Cook two separate things at the same time
Pros
- Two separate drawers
- Clever timing options
- Large capacity
- Excellent cooking programmes
Cons
- Can’t fit in very large ingredients
The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer is a highly versatile air fryer with two drawers for cooking two foods at once, as well as six cooking functions. That means you can air fryer, crisp, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat all with the same appliance.
The 7.6L capacity is designed to feed up to 8 people and each drawer can fit a 1.6kg chicken.
Of course, one of the biggest reasons to buy an air fryer is speed. The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone is up to 75% faster at cooking compared to a typical fan oven and requires up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods to do so.
Finally, this air fryer is easy to clean thanks to its dishwasher-safe parts.
Looking for a different deal?
If you’re looking for an air fryer for cooking up complete meals, you might also be interested in this deal on the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Rapid Cooker and Air Fryer – now just £104.25.
