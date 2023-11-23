Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Best Black Friday TV deals live: Save on OLED, Mini-LED and 4K TVs

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Black Friday has arrived once again, and if you’re looking for a new TV, right now is your best chance to find one.

We’ll be listing all the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve come across so far on this page, so if you’re looking to upgrade on an older model or perhaps even bag your first TV, we’re here to help you find the best deal.

If you need some advice on what to look out for during the Black Friday madness, check out our guidance on what to look for as we head into the Black Friday weekend.

Have a look just below for links to deals that are currently live or you scroll down and find our liveblog with the latest deals as we find them.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday TV deals

FAQs

Is it worth buying an OLED?

We’d certainly say it’s worth purchasing an OLED TV this Black Friday if you’re in the market for a new TV. Because of their excellent contrast, perfect black levels and terrific motion, OLED TVs are well suited for watching films and playing games. There is the issue of image retention, but this is only likely to be a big problem if you watch the same content with static elements (logos, news tickers) for a very long time. Use an OLED like any other TV, and it’ll be fine.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday was originally created as an online-only, tech-heavy counterpart to Black Friday, but now is an extension of the sales event that gives shoppers another chance to bag a discount or find some new products that weren’t discounted during Black Friday.

Live Blog

Kob Monney

8K might still be struggling to gain traction in the TV market, but that's not for want of trying. Samsung especially has been aggressive in dragging its prices to more affordable levels, and this 55-inch QN700B 8K TV has not only been reduced by £400 but there's offer of getting a soundbar for free with this purchase.

8K resolution, Dolby Atmos sound, HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of around 2000 nits for £1599. If an entry-level 8K TV appeals then this one of the cheapest on the market.

Kob Monney

It's not all about 70-inch screens this Black Friday as some just need a small TV to fit into a room and do a job. We mentioned the 43-inch Hisense earlier in this live blog and here's another from Samsung. The 43-inch BU8000 has had £60 taken off for a Black Friday price of £369.

It has a slim screen and easy to attach fit, features plenty of smarts with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, as well as plenty of entertainment apps in Netflix, Prime Video, NOW, Disney+ and all the individual UK catch-up apps.

Kob Monney

Kob Monney

Kob Monney

Kob Monney

Kob Monney

For those who prefer a TV that seamlessly fit into a room's décor rather than leave a big black screen in the middle of a room, then Samsung's The Frame is a TV made for you. Art lovers will enjoy this TV too, with its Art Mode allowing users to purchase art within the store and have it framed within the TV's four bezels just like a piece of art.

This 2021 model of The Frame TV has been reduced to clear at John Lewis & Partners, priced at £699. And as it's exclusive to John Lewis, you also get the promise of a five-year guarantee in case something goes wrong.

Kob Monney

