This unbelievable 150GB SIM deal will be very tough to beat this Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to bag a new SIM-only deal, and this Voxi bargain is up there with the best we’ve found if you’re a big music streaming.
Voxi, which is part of Vodafone, currently has a promotion running that offers 150GB of data for £15 a month – but that’s far from the whole story.
The highlight here is that this includes absolutely unlimited use of certain social media and music/video streaming services. That means you can stream content from services including Netflix, Spotify, YouTube and social apps like TikTok and Instagram without eating into your data at all.
Also included is WiFi calling and visual voicemail where available, plus unlimited calls and texts. There’s 5G support too, ideal if you’ve got a 5G-enabled phone and are in a supported area.
This also is a monthly rolling contract, so you don’t need to sign up for a year or two and you can cancel if you found a better deal elsewhere. Voxi uses the Vodafone network in the UK.
