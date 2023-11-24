Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This unbelievable 150GB SIM deal will be very tough to beat this Black Friday

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Black Friday is the perfect time to bag a new SIM-only deal, and this Voxi bargain is up there with the best we’ve found if you’re a big music streaming.

Voxi, which is part of Vodafone, currently has a promotion running that offers 150GB of data for £15 a month – but that’s far from the whole story.

The highlight here is that this includes absolutely unlimited use of certain social media and music/video streaming services. That means you can stream content from services including Netflix, Spotify, YouTube and social apps like TikTok and Instagram without eating into your data at all.

If this deal isn’t for you, we’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday deals over on our live blog.

This unbelievable 150GB SIM deal will be very tough to beat this Black Friday

This unbelievable 150GB SIM deal will be very tough to beat this Black Friday

Voxi has a promotion running that offers 150GB of data for £15 a month. This also includes absolutely unlimited use of certain social media and music/video streaming. That means you can stream content from services including Netflix, Spotify, YouTube and social apps like TikTok and Instagram without eating into your data at all.

  • Voxi
  • 150GB
  • £15 a month
View Deal

Also included is WiFi calling and visual voicemail where available, plus unlimited calls and texts. There’s 5G support too, ideal if you’ve got a 5G-enabled phone and are in a supported area.

This also is a monthly rolling contract, so you don’t need to sign up for a year or two and you can cancel if you found a better deal elsewhere. Voxi uses the Vodafone network in the UK.

Top Black Friday deals

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Rarely on offer, the Sonos Sub Mini is now super cheap for Black Friday

Rarely on offer, the Sonos Sub Mini is now super cheap for Black Friday

Thomas Deehan 2 mins ago
Sony’s Xperia 1 V finally gets the price cut it always needed

Sony’s Xperia 1 V finally gets the price cut it always needed

Max Parker 34 mins ago
Last year’s GoPro has seen its first major price drop for Black Friday

Last year’s GoPro has seen its first major price drop for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 36 mins ago
Black Friday Deals Live: Sale now on with mega discounts on the latest tech

Black Friday Deals Live: Sale now on with mega discounts on the latest tech

Thomas Deehan 38 mins ago
Black Friday’s Nutribullet deal needs to be seen to be believed

Black Friday’s Nutribullet deal needs to be seen to be believed

Nick Rayner 56 mins ago
We’ve just spotted the ultimate Black Friday Switch bundle

We’ve just spotted the ultimate Black Friday Switch bundle

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.