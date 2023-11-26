Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This stunning S23 Ultra deal is a true Cyber Monday winner

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

With Black Friday in the rearview and Cyber Monday fast approaching, it’s the ideal time to pick yourself up a new smartphone on the cheap.

The best part is that this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals aren’t just focused on older models; you can also bag a tempting saving on high-end 2023 flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, both SIM-free and on contract.

If you’re looking for the latter, look no further than mobiles.co.uk. The retailer is offering the Galaxy S23 Ultra with unlimited calls, unlimited texts and 250GB of 5G data for £38.99 per month with £49 upfront. That’ll net you the 256GB model in a Cream finish on the iD Mobile network for 24 months.

This stunning S23 Ultra deal is a true Cyber Monday winner

This stunning S23 Ultra deal is a true Cyber Monday winner

Mobiles.co.uk is offering a spectacular deal on the Galaxy S23 Ultra that bundles unlimited calls and texts and 250GB of data for £38.99 per month with £49 upfront.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 250GB of data
  • £38.99 per month (£49 upfront)
View Deal

While that may sound a little steep on the surface, the total cost of the contract over 24 months is £984.76. That’s a whopping £264.24 less than the £1,249 RRP of the 256GB S23 Ultra, and you’re also getting the calls, texts and data, making this an extremely tempting option on one of the most capable phones around in 2023.

After all, there’s a reason the Galaxy S23 Ultra won the Best High-End Smartphone award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2023!

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth buying?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on a table with the S Pen stylus
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

The S23 Ultra still sets a benchmark for Android phones in 2023

Pros

  • 200MP camera delivers in both well-lit and low-light conditions
  • Top-notch performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
  • All-day battery life
  • Stunningly detailed 6.8in 120Hz display

Cons

  • Very expensive
  • Relatively slow 45W charging
  • Difficult to use one-handed

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones we’ve reviewed in 2023.

It’s not hard to see why either; it’s oozing with premium tech, from its stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel-perfect resolution that, when combined with impressive brightness and HDR10+ compatibility, delivers a solid display experience. That’s further improved by the inclusion of an S Pen that lives within the chassis when not in use.

However, it’s the camera setup that sets the S23 Ultra apart. With a bevvy of rear lenses, including a primary 200MP sensor alongside an ultrawide and dual telephoto and periscope zooms, the S23 Ultra delivers a versatile shooting experience that’s just as impressive in low-light as in daylight.

Throw in top-end power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, all-day battery life from its 5000mAh battery and a pretty competitive long-term software promise and you’ve got all the ingredients for a great smartphone experience.

Take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for more.

Our favourite Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals:

You might like…

The Apple Pencil has never been cheaper thanks to Black Friday sale

The Apple Pencil has never been cheaper thanks to Black Friday sale

Ryan Jones 7 mins ago
These Sony ANC headphones are so affordable for Black Friday

These Sony ANC headphones are so affordable for Black Friday

Kob Monney 13 mins ago
Subscribe to NordVPN on the cheap with this amazing Black Friday deal

Subscribe to NordVPN on the cheap with this amazing Black Friday deal

Ryan Jones 1 hour ago
Snag an impressive 45% off a capable Nextbase dashcam

Snag an impressive 45% off a capable Nextbase dashcam

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
This Pico 4 discount might be the best VR deal this Black Friday

This Pico 4 discount might be the best VR deal this Black Friday

Nick Rayner 2 hours ago
Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headset is under half price for Black Friday

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense headset is under half price for Black Friday

Reece Bithrey 2 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.