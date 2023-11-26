This stunning S23 Ultra deal is a true Cyber Monday winner

With Black Friday in the rearview and Cyber Monday fast approaching, it’s the ideal time to pick yourself up a new smartphone on the cheap.

The best part is that this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals aren’t just focused on older models; you can also bag a tempting saving on high-end 2023 flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, both SIM-free and on contract.

If you’re looking for the latter, look no further than mobiles.co.uk. The retailer is offering the Galaxy S23 Ultra with unlimited calls, unlimited texts and 250GB of 5G data for £38.99 per month with £49 upfront. That’ll net you the 256GB model in a Cream finish on the iD Mobile network for 24 months.

While that may sound a little steep on the surface, the total cost of the contract over 24 months is £984.76. That’s a whopping £264.24 less than the £1,249 RRP of the 256GB S23 Ultra, and you’re also getting the calls, texts and data, making this an extremely tempting option on one of the most capable phones around in 2023.

After all, there’s a reason the Galaxy S23 Ultra won the Best High-End Smartphone award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2023!

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth buying?

The S23 Ultra still sets a benchmark for Android phones in 2023 Pros 200MP camera delivers in both well-lit and low-light conditions

Top-notch performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

All-day battery life

Stunningly detailed 6.8in 120Hz display Cons Very expensive

Relatively slow 45W charging

Difficult to use one-handed

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best smartphones we’ve reviewed in 2023.

It’s not hard to see why either; it’s oozing with premium tech, from its stunning 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel-perfect resolution that, when combined with impressive brightness and HDR10+ compatibility, delivers a solid display experience. That’s further improved by the inclusion of an S Pen that lives within the chassis when not in use.

However, it’s the camera setup that sets the S23 Ultra apart. With a bevvy of rear lenses, including a primary 200MP sensor alongside an ultrawide and dual telephoto and periscope zooms, the S23 Ultra delivers a versatile shooting experience that’s just as impressive in low-light as in daylight.

Throw in top-end power from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, all-day battery life from its 5000mAh battery and a pretty competitive long-term software promise and you’ve got all the ingredients for a great smartphone experience.

Take a look at our full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review for more.

