This SIM-free Galaxy A34 deal is a must-buy for Samsung fans

Samsung fans looking for a new phone upgrade this Black Friday need not look any further than this saving on the mid-range Galaxy A34.

As part of its Black Friday sale, Argos has slashed around £100 off the Galaxy A35 smartphone, bringing it down to a very tempting £249.

Argos claims this is the ‘Our Lowest Price Ever’ and it certainly is more affordable than buying directly from Samsung, where this phone currently retails for £349.

You can choose the phone in any of the four available colours, including purple, silver, lime and black. It has also a very welcome 256GB of internal storage – that’s more than you’d get with the base iPhone 15.

In terms of specs, this phone packs some notable features when you consider the price. The star is most definitely the OLED 6.8-inch display, while there’s a main rear 48MP camera too and Samsung’s One UI software. As this is an unlocked SIM-free device, you can simply pop your own SIM in and you don’t need to sign up to a new contract to get this device.

