This SIM-free Galaxy A34 deal is a must-buy for Samsung fans
Samsung fans looking for a new phone upgrade this Black Friday need not look any further than this saving on the mid-range Galaxy A34.
As part of its Black Friday sale, Argos has slashed around £100 off the Galaxy A35 smartphone, bringing it down to a very tempting £249.
Argos claims this is the ‘Our Lowest Price Ever’ and it certainly is more affordable than buying directly from Samsung, where this phone currently retails for £349.
If this deal isn’t for you, we’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday deals over on our live blog.
This SIM free Galaxy A34 deal is a must-buy for Samsung fans
As part of its Black Friday sale, Argos has slashed around £100 off the Galaxy A35 smartphone, bringing it down to a very tempting £249.
- Argos
- £249
You can choose the phone in any of the four available colours, including purple, silver, lime and black. It has also a very welcome 256GB of internal storage – that’s more than you’d get with the base iPhone 15.
In terms of specs, this phone packs some notable features when you consider the price. The star is most definitely the OLED 6.8-inch display, while there’s a main rear 48MP camera too and Samsung’s One UI software. As this is an unlocked SIM-free device, you can simply pop your own SIM in and you don’t need to sign up to a new contract to get this device.
Top Black Friday deals
Our favourite Black Friday deals:
- Pixel 8 Pro with 250GB data – £149 upfront and just £29.99 a month
- Pixel 7a with 250GB data – £9 upfront and just £17.99 a month
- iPhone 12 with unlimited data – Just £25 a month
- Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds – Previously £259, now just £219
- Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster – Was £149, now just £129
- Oral B Pro 3 3500 Electric Toothbrush – Was £99.99, now just £34.99
- Nothing Phone (2) SIM-Free – Was £629, now just £549
- Xbox Series X Console – Was £479.99, now just £359.99
- EA Sports FC 24 with PS5 DualSense Controller – Was £99.99, now £64.99
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5) – Was £44.99, now just £34.99
- Asus ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console – Was £699, now just £599
- Apple Watch Ultra – Was £849, now £599