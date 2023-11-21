This Pixel 7a unlimited data deal is an instant Black Friday winner

Google’s Pixel series of smartphones have picked up some historic discounts on previous Black Friday shopping days, and it’s looking like we’ll see a continuation of that trend in 2023.

The Pixel 7a is now available with a mere £9 upfront fee on this £18.99 a month contract sold by Mobiles.co.uk. if that wasn’t enough, there’s also unlimited 5G data included. Can’t say fairer than that.

Also included are unlimited texts and minutes on this 24 month contract on ID Mobile, which uses theThree mobile network in the UK.

Spread across the duration of the contract you’re paying £464.76 for the phone and the benefits of the package, a price not too much higher than the cost of buying the phone outright.

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph Pros Excellent camera for the price

Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a

Smart software

Some nice colour options Cons Middling battery life

Achingly slow charging

We’re big fans of the Pixel 7a, as you can see from the review summary above and for the price it’s easily one of the best phones around. It has a 90Hz screen, wireless charging, a very capable camera and Google’s AI-infused software that keeps on getting better and better.

