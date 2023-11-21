Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This Pixel 7a unlimited data deal is an instant Black Friday winner

Max Parker
Editor

Google’s Pixel series of smartphones have picked up some historic discounts on previous Black Friday shopping days, and it’s looking like we’ll see a continuation of that trend in 2023.

The Pixel 7a is now available with a mere £9 upfront fee on this £18.99 a month contract sold by Mobiles.co.uk. if that wasn’t enough, there’s also unlimited 5G data included. Can’t say fairer than that.

Also included are unlimited texts and minutes on this 24 month contract on ID Mobile, which uses theThree mobile network in the UK.

Spread across the duration of the contract you’re paying £464.76 for the phone and the benefits of the package, a price not too much higher than the cost of buying the phone outright.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • £18.99 a month
  • £9 upfront
View Deal
Recommended

Google's 2023 mid-range phone is a triumph

Pros

  • Excellent camera for the price
  • Plenty of upgrades over the Pixel 6a
  • Smart software
  • Some nice colour options

Cons

  • Middling battery life
  • Achingly slow charging

We’re big fans of the Pixel 7a, as you can see from the review summary above and for the price it’s easily one of the best phones around. It has a 90Hz screen, wireless charging, a very capable camera and Google’s AI-infused software that keeps on getting better and better.

Our favourite Black Friday deals

We’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals on our live blog, and you can see some of our favourite early deals below.

