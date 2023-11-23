Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This massive 4TB Samsung EVO SATA SSD is down to a fantastic price from Amazon this Black Friday

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

PC storage comes in all shapes and sizes, and if you’re after a reliable SATA SSD for less this Black Friday, this Amazon deal on the 4TB Samsung 870 EVO may just be for you.

From the online giant, it can be yours for £170.99, marking out quite a hefty saving on the usual £252.79 list price. In running through the numbers, that works out to £42.74 per TB and 4.3p per GB of storage, which is a fantastic deal.

If you aren’t after SATA SSD storage specifically though, then feel free to check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals, which features quite a vast range of choices on all sorts of tech, including phones, consoles and more.

Get 4TB of reliable SATA SSD storage on the cheap with this Samsung 870 EVO Amazon deal

Get 4TB of reliable SATA SSD storage on the cheap with this Samsung 870 EVO Amazon deal

SATA SSD storage is still a viable choice for most people in 2023 for affordably storing data, and this 4TB Samsung 870 EVO proves that with this Amazon deal knocking 32 percent off its list price.

  • Amazon UK
  • Was £252.79
  • £170.99
View Deal

In taking this 870 EVO specifically, there are four terabytes of storage to be used here, offering loads of space for an OS install, large media libraries, documents and even more. You can store games on here, although you won’t get as quick load times as with a snappy NVMe option.

As this is a 2.5-inch drive, it’s also suitable for fitting into smaller spaces such as in laptops or smaller form factor desktops, offering a worthwhile and convenient upgrade to any older or potentially ailing mechanical hard drives.

Looking at the Keepa graph below reveals the true extent of the discount on offer here, and it’s clear that the 870 EVO is a genuine Black Friday deal, as opposed to a dud:

Keepa graph for Samsung 870 Evo SSD
Image Credit: Keepa/Trusted Reviews

The graph demonstrates the extent of the price cut and the fact that this 870 EVO is down to its lowest price in the last three months by quite a large amount.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

The iPhone 14 Plus gets a very welcome price drop for Black Friday

The iPhone 14 Plus gets a very welcome price drop for Black Friday

Max Parker 5 mins ago
PC gamers need to see this ultra-wide monitor Black Friday bonanza

PC gamers need to see this ultra-wide monitor Black Friday bonanza

Reece Bithrey 22 mins ago
Garmin Fenix 7 just hit an all-time bargain price

Garmin Fenix 7 just hit an all-time bargain price

Jon Mundy 39 mins ago
Ninja’s entry-level air fryer just got even cheaper

Ninja’s entry-level air fryer just got even cheaper

Hannah Davies 52 mins ago
Sky’s Black Friday bundle is an absolute treat

Sky’s Black Friday bundle is an absolute treat

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Time to kit out your car with Nextbase’s Black Friday dash cam offer

Time to kit out your car with Nextbase’s Black Friday dash cam offer

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s a soon to be graduate from the University o…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.