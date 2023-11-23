This massive 4TB Samsung EVO SATA SSD is down to a fantastic price from Amazon this Black Friday

PC storage comes in all shapes and sizes, and if you’re after a reliable SATA SSD for less this Black Friday, this Amazon deal on the 4TB Samsung 870 EVO may just be for you.

From the online giant, it can be yours for £170.99, marking out quite a hefty saving on the usual £252.79 list price. In running through the numbers, that works out to £42.74 per TB and 4.3p per GB of storage, which is a fantastic deal.

If you aren’t after SATA SSD storage specifically though, then feel free to check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals, which features quite a vast range of choices on all sorts of tech, including phones, consoles and more.

In taking this 870 EVO specifically, there are four terabytes of storage to be used here, offering loads of space for an OS install, large media libraries, documents and even more. You can store games on here, although you won’t get as quick load times as with a snappy NVMe option.

As this is a 2.5-inch drive, it’s also suitable for fitting into smaller spaces such as in laptops or smaller form factor desktops, offering a worthwhile and convenient upgrade to any older or potentially ailing mechanical hard drives.

Looking at the Keepa graph below reveals the true extent of the discount on offer here, and it’s clear that the 870 EVO is a genuine Black Friday deal, as opposed to a dud:

Image Credit: Keepa/Trusted Reviews

The graph demonstrates the extent of the price cut and the fact that this 870 EVO is down to its lowest price in the last three months by quite a large amount.

