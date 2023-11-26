This Logitech mouse is ideal for travel and you can bag it for under £35

If you’re after a great travel mouse with a lot of features and a large Black Friday discount, I may well have the deal for you.

At the moment, Amazon has knocked the excellent Logitech MX Anywhere 2S down by £50 for Black Friday to bring it down to just £34.

The MX Anywhere 2S may be an older model for Logitech these days, but it remains a solid choice for most people with a comfortable frame that also looks good with its dark grey colourway and patterned sides for extra flair and comfort. Besides, the MX Anywhere 2S is also a compact mouse, so it’s easy to stow into a bag to take on your travels.

Inside, it packs in a solid 4000 DPI sensor, which is plenty for office duties, and gives you more than enough sensitivity to work with. It’s also a capable mouse in terms of connectivity, working either over Bluetooth or Logitech’s bundled USB receiver on up to 3 devices. Pairing and switching between them should be easy too, with the dedicated switch on the underside of the MX Anywhere 2S.

The MX Anywhere 2S also offers some solid battery life too, lasting for up to 70 days on a single charge. That gives you just over 2 months in between charges. The addition of Logi Options software also gives you more customisation, and then there’s the fun of Logi Flow, where you can use the MX Anywhere 2S on two different devices as long as they’re connected to the same wifi network and paired with the mouse, and you can drag and drop files between them. For power users, that’s likely to be a godsend.

