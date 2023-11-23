This Lenovo Legion T5 gaming PC is a prebuilt steal this Black Friday

If you’re on the hunt for a capable mid-range gaming PC just in time for Christmas, then I’ve spotted the perfect option for you, courtesy of CCL.

This Legion T5 option has received quite a large price cut and offers a respectable spec sheet for the £699.99 asking price, down from a four-figure RRP of £1149.98, making this quite a good option.

However, if it isn’t your jam and you want to search for something further afield, then you can always check out our roundup of the best early Black Friday deals, which features quite a vast range of choices on all sorts of tech.

This Legion T5 makes for an attractive choice for those after a solid mid-range prebuilt PC, even if its specs may be a little on the older side.

Save £449

699.99 View Deal

This Legion T5 makes for an attractive choice for those after a solid mid-range prebuilt PC, even if its specs may be a little on the older side. The Intel Core i5-11400F processor inside is now three generations old, but it still should offer some great performance with its six cores and twelve threads, combined with a clock speed of up to 4.4GHz.

Alongside this, the Legion T5 features an RTX 3060 Ti GPU inside, which makes for an excellent choice for 1080p and 1440p gaming at more than playable frame rates. It’s one of Nvidia’s better value cards in terms of price to performance in recent times and also offers near identical performance to the newer 4060 Ti.

You also get a solid combo of RAM and storage, with 16GB of DDR4 RAM providing enough headroom for gaming workloads, while a 1TB NVMe SSD gives you ample storage for a large Steam library and an OS install. On that note, this T5 doesn’t come with an OS installed, so you will have to pick up a copy of Windows yourself if you intend on picking this PC up.

All of this comes packed in a good-looking case, complete with a large helping of mesh grilles and Legion logo branding on both the front of the case and across the side panel. There are no doubts therefore as to which brand this PC is from. Still, it’s a great deal for anyone after an affordable gaming PC this Black Friday.

