This is one of the cheapest Samsung phone deals we’ve found this Black Friday – save 34%

Amazon is slashing prices all over the place for Black Friday, with numerous phones getting the chop. If you’re looking for a very affordable option, this deal on the Samsung Galaxy A14 is worth a look.

Amazon has slashed 34% off the cost of the Android phone, bringing the £179 RRP down to £119. This is comfortably the lowest we’ve seen this one drop to on Amazon, with it typically sticking around the RRP before this welcome drop.

If this deal isn’t for you, we’ve rounded up the very best Black Friday deals over on our live blog.

While this isn’t a high-end flagship, it could be the perfect phone for those who don’t have a large budget or are looking for a secondary device.

In terms of specs, this budget phone ticks numerous boxes. There’s a large 6.6-inch inch display with a FHD+ resolution, an octa-core processor and 64GB storage. There’s Samsung’s One UI software, too.

This is an unlocked SIM-free 4G device and you can simply pop your own SIM in and you don’t need to sign up for a new contract to get this device.

