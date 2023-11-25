This HP Sprocket bundle is a must for smartphone photographers

If you’re searching for the perfect gift for that friend always snapping photos on their smartphone, look no further.

The HP Sprocket 2nd Edition is currently discounted for Black Friday. Right now, you can get the entire Sprocket starter kit for just £109.99. That’s £20 off the printer’s usual £129.99 RRP.

Save £20 on this HP Sprocket instant printer bundle This HP Sprocket instant printer bundle has dropped to just £109.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s £20 off its £129.99 RRP while this deal lasts. Amazon

Was £129.99

£109.99 View Deal

This is the cheapest we’ve seen this bundle drop in price since 2021, making this a fantastic time to bag the whole kit ahead of Christmas.

The HP Sprocket 2nd Edition is an instant printer that requires zero ink to produce 2 x 3-inch prints, hence the company’s Zink technology. This means there’s no need to stock up on expensive toner – all you need is a pack of Sprocket Zink photo paper.

The printer works with iOS and Android phones. You can even customise your photos with stickers, borders and emojis in the HP app.

This starter kit comes with the Sprocket printer, a 20 pack of Zink photo paper, a deluxe case, a photo album, square hanging frames and sticker frames, along with a pack of twin-tip markers and nine sticker sets for decorating your prints.

Looking for a different deal?

If you prefer the bordered style of Instax and Polaroid instant photos, you might prefer this deal on the Instax Square Link instant printer.

