This HP Sprocket bundle is a must for smartphone photographers
If you’re searching for the perfect gift for that friend always snapping photos on their smartphone, look no further.
The HP Sprocket 2nd Edition is currently discounted for Black Friday. Right now, you can get the entire Sprocket starter kit for just £109.99. That’s £20 off the printer’s usual £129.99 RRP.
Save £20 on this HP Sprocket instant printer bundle
This HP Sprocket instant printer bundle has dropped to just £109.99 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s £20 off its £129.99 RRP while this deal lasts.
- Amazon
- Was £129.99
- £109.99
This is the cheapest we’ve seen this bundle drop in price since 2021, making this a fantastic time to bag the whole kit ahead of Christmas.
The HP Sprocket 2nd Edition is an instant printer that requires zero ink to produce 2 x 3-inch prints, hence the company’s Zink technology. This means there’s no need to stock up on expensive toner – all you need is a pack of Sprocket Zink photo paper.
The printer works with iOS and Android phones. You can even customise your photos with stickers, borders and emojis in the HP app.
This starter kit comes with the Sprocket printer, a 20 pack of Zink photo paper, a deluxe case, a photo album, square hanging frames and sticker frames, along with a pack of twin-tip markers and nine sticker sets for decorating your prints.
Looking for a different deal?
If you prefer the bordered style of Instax and Polaroid instant photos, you might prefer this deal on the Instax Square Link instant printer.
Our favourite Black Friday deals:
- Pixel 8 Pro with 250GB data – £149 upfront and just £29.99 a month
- Pixel 7a with 250GB data – £9 upfront and just £17.99 a month
- Honor 90 SIM-Free Smartphone – Was £449.99, now £229.99
- Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds – Previously £259, now just £219
- Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster – Was £149, now just £129
- Oral B Pro 3 3500 Electric Toothbrush – Was £99.99, now just £34.99
- Nothing Phone (2) SIM-Free – Was £629, now just £549
- Xbox Series X Console – Was £479.99, now just £359.99
- EA Sports FC 24 with PS5 DualSense Controller – Was £99.99, now £64.99
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5) – Was £44.99, now just £29.99
- Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum – Was £399.99, now £269.99
- Ticwatch Pro 5 – Was £329.99, now £229.99 (with coupon applied)