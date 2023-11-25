This five-star wireless keyboard has received a worthwhile Black Friday price cut

One of the best wireless keyboards we’ve tested this year has received quite a handy price cut at Amazon.

The Logitech MX Keys S, which we awarded five stars earlier this year, has been discounted to £84.99 at the big online retailer, saving you a fair bit on its usual £109.99 list price.

Is the Logitech MX Keys S worth buying?

One of the best office keyboards gets even better Pros Modern, sleek looks

Comfortable tactile typing experience

Extensive software functionality Cons Expensive for a membrane keyboard

May not be enough of an upgrade for some

The Logitech MX Keys S represented a worthwhile upgrade compared to its predecessor, the original MX Keys, which was itself already one of the best office keyboards money could buy.

This new iteration kept the same sleek design and comfortable low-profile scissor-actuated typing experience while adding the convenience of a new software suite, Logi Options+ for some seriously powerful customisation. There were also some other handy quality-of-life functions such as a new type of USB receiver and adaptive backlighting.

Beyond these incremental but worthwhile upgrades, the MX Keys S remains a fantastic office keyboard with some solid endurance, sharp white backlighting, and seamless wireless connectivity over either Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt receiver. It’s a comfortable keyboard to type on, and its slim metal and plastic shell is especially well-made.

