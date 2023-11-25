Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This five-star wireless keyboard has received a worthwhile Black Friday price cut

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

One of the best wireless keyboards we’ve tested this year has received quite a handy price cut at Amazon.

The Logitech MX Keys S, which we awarded five stars earlier this year, has been discounted to £84.99 at the big online retailer, saving you a fair bit on its usual £109.99 list price.

If the MX Keys S isn’t for you this Black Friday though, then feel free to check in our list of the best Black Friday deals that the Trusted experts have been rounding up. There are all sorts of exciting deals to be had, and you don’t want to miss out!

One of our favourite wireless keyboards has experienced a big Black Friday discount

One of our favourite wireless keyboards has experienced a big Black Friday discount

Logitech’s MX Keys S is the complete wireless office keyboard with a comfortable typing experience, good looks, fantastic connectivity and powerful software, and what’s more, it’s down to £84.99 from Amazon for Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Was £109.99
  • £84.99
View Deal

Is the Logitech MX Keys S worth buying?

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

One of the best office keyboards gets even better

Pros

  • Modern, sleek looks
  • Comfortable tactile typing experience
  • Extensive software functionality

Cons

  • Expensive for a membrane keyboard
  • May not be enough of an upgrade for some

The Logitech MX Keys S represented a worthwhile upgrade compared to its predecessor, the original MX Keys, which was itself already one of the best office keyboards money could buy.

This new iteration kept the same sleek design and comfortable low-profile scissor-actuated typing experience while adding the convenience of a new software suite, Logi Options+ for some seriously powerful customisation. There were also some other handy quality-of-life functions such as a new type of USB receiver and adaptive backlighting.

Beyond these incremental but worthwhile upgrades, the MX Keys S remains a fantastic office keyboard with some solid endurance, sharp white backlighting, and seamless wireless connectivity over either Bluetooth or the Logi Bolt receiver. It’s a comfortable keyboard to type on, and its slim metal and plastic shell is especially well-made.

If you want more information, check out our comprehensive Logitech MX Keys S review.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

We’ve found the perfect PS5 bundle deal for kids

We’ve found the perfect PS5 bundle deal for kids

Adam Speight 9 mins ago
Building a PC? You need this Black Friday RAM deal

Building a PC? You need this Black Friday RAM deal

Nick Rayner 14 mins ago
The Dyson hair dryer just received a rare price cut

The Dyson hair dryer just received a rare price cut

Hannah Davies 19 mins ago
Get a capable 2-in-1 Chromebook for £249 this Black Friday from Amazon

Get a capable 2-in-1 Chromebook for £249 this Black Friday from Amazon

Reece Bithrey 38 mins ago
Get extra storage on the iPhone 14 for next to nothing

Get extra storage on the iPhone 14 for next to nothing

Max Parker 1 hour ago
This HP Sprocket bundle is a must for smartphone photographers

This HP Sprocket bundle is a must for smartphone photographers

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s a soon to be graduate from the University o…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.