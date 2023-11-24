Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This five-star Asus OLED laptop is a stonking bargain for Black Friday

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

One of the best laptops we’ve looked at in the last year, the Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, has received a large price cut from AO this Black Friday, and it makes for an absolute steal.

The five-star offering has had £170 knocked off its list price at AO to bring it down from £899 to just £729, giving you an especially sleek and powerful ultrabook for a great price.

Feast your eyes on this five-star Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED deal from AO

The Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED is a marvellous laptop, and one we’ve rated highly. It’s currently down to £729 from AO, saving you a substantial sum.

If this OLED laptop isn’t for you, then you’ll want to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals we’ve spotted. There’s all sorts in there, and you’re sure to find something.

We gave the ZenBook S 13 OLED five stars when it was reviewed last year, and our reviewer called it one of the best laptops they’d ever used at that point.

The angular lid and all-metal construction is sleek, while its keyboard is comfortable and its trackpad roomy. This ZenBook S 13 OLED also comes with a decent port selection with three USB-C ports and a headphone jack, while its 1kg weight also makes it especially portable.

This ZenBook S 13 OLED also comes with a fantastic OLED display, offering vibrant colours and deep blacks to make it one of the best displays you’ll find in a laptop at this price. A 2.8K resolution also ensures some great detail, while our testing also revealed it to be quite the colour accurate panel too, with posted results of 100% in sRGB, 96% in Adobe RGB and 97% in DCI-P3, making it suitable for both productivity and colour-sensitive workloads.

Backing that up is a beefy AMD Ryzen 7 6800U, which offered up some great results in testing. Its 8 cores and 16 threads motored through our benchmark suite and real world testing, and served up some great performance, meaning the ZenBook S 13 OLED is quite a capable laptop for most people. The 12 hours of battery life also gives it some great endurance, too.

