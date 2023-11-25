Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This clever 2-in-1 HP OLED laptop has received a big price cut for Black Friday

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

OLED laptops seem to be having their price slashed left, right, and centre this Black Friday weekend. Currys has perhaps the pick of the bunch with a large reduction on a versatile option from HP.

Their Envy x360 offers an OLED screen, powerful internals and the fun of a 2-in-1 laptop for £599 this Black Friday, with £500 knocked off its list price.

If this HP OLED laptop isn’t for you, then you’ll want to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals we’ve spotted. There’s all sorts in there, and you’re sure to find something.

Save £500 on this fantastic 2-in-1 OLED HP laptop from Currys

Save £500 on this fantastic 2-in-1 OLED HP laptop from Currys

If you’re after a handy 2-in-1 laptop with lots of power and a sublime display, this HP Envy x360 has been heavily discounted at Currys for Black Friday, bringing it down to a rather low price.

  • Currys
  • Was £1099
  • £599
View Deal

This HP Envy x360 brings together a lot of interesting features into a laptop that’s well-positioned for creatives. It’s a 2-in-1. giving you the flexibility to work as either a conventional laptop or as a tablet with its touchscreen, which is handy for those doing design work, or who just prefer using a touchscreen.

With that in mind, its 15.6-inch FHD OLED screen provides the combination of solid real estate and a decent resolution with the deep blacks and vibrant colours we’ve come to expect from OLEDs. What’s more, a quoted 400 nits of brightness offers some good vibrancy, while 100% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut means it should be displaying all mainstream colours needed for day-to-day work as well as it can.

This HP Envy x360 is also powered by a modern Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, which should be more than up to the task of the mixture of productivity and more intensive workloads that you’re likely to be undertaking. With its 10 cores and 12 threads, it’s a solid processor and a snappy option. There’s also 512GB of SSD storage to offer some decent space for storing apps and media, while 16GB of RAM is enough to manage more intensive workloads.

This is also a good-looking laptop and one that offers a good-sized trackpad and compact keyboard. Its port selection is decent too, with a pair of Thunderbolt 4-capable USB-C ports, a headphone jack, a Micro SD an HDMI out and a pair of USB-As, too.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

This iPhone 13 Pro Max deal is the perfect low-cost upgrade

This iPhone 13 Pro Max deal is the perfect low-cost upgrade

Max Parker 3 mins ago
This Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor is 29% off for a limited time

This Alienware QD-OLED gaming monitor is 29% off for a limited time

Adam Speight 8 mins ago
PS5 gamers are in for a treat with this price drop on Cyberpunk Ultimate Edition

PS5 gamers are in for a treat with this price drop on Cyberpunk Ultimate Edition

Nick Rayner 13 mins ago
The Galaxy S21 Ultra is now a budget phone this Black Friday

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is now a budget phone this Black Friday

Max Parker 36 mins ago
Don’t lose focus with this Black Friday deal on our favourite vlogging camera

Don’t lose focus with this Black Friday deal on our favourite vlogging camera

Hannah Davies 37 mins ago
Samsung’s student laptop is a Black Friday steal

Samsung’s student laptop is a Black Friday steal

Adam Speight 51 mins ago

Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few days’ work experience and writes about all things computing. He’s a soon to be graduate from the University o…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.