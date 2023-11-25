This clever 2-in-1 HP OLED laptop has received a big price cut for Black Friday

OLED laptops seem to be having their price slashed left, right, and centre this Black Friday weekend. Currys has perhaps the pick of the bunch with a large reduction on a versatile option from HP.

Their Envy x360 offers an OLED screen, powerful internals and the fun of a 2-in-1 laptop for £599 this Black Friday, with £500 knocked off its list price.

If this HP OLED laptop isn’t for you, then you’ll want to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals we’ve spotted. There’s all sorts in there, and you’re sure to find something.

Was £1099

£599 View Deal

This HP Envy x360 brings together a lot of interesting features into a laptop that’s well-positioned for creatives. It’s a 2-in-1. giving you the flexibility to work as either a conventional laptop or as a tablet with its touchscreen, which is handy for those doing design work, or who just prefer using a touchscreen.

With that in mind, its 15.6-inch FHD OLED screen provides the combination of solid real estate and a decent resolution with the deep blacks and vibrant colours we’ve come to expect from OLEDs. What’s more, a quoted 400 nits of brightness offers some good vibrancy, while 100% coverage of the sRGB colour gamut means it should be displaying all mainstream colours needed for day-to-day work as well as it can.

This HP Envy x360 is also powered by a modern Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, which should be more than up to the task of the mixture of productivity and more intensive workloads that you’re likely to be undertaking. With its 10 cores and 12 threads, it’s a solid processor and a snappy option. There’s also 512GB of SSD storage to offer some decent space for storing apps and media, while 16GB of RAM is enough to manage more intensive workloads.

This is also a good-looking laptop and one that offers a good-sized trackpad and compact keyboard. Its port selection is decent too, with a pair of Thunderbolt 4-capable USB-C ports, a headphone jack, a Micro SD an HDMI out and a pair of USB-As, too.

