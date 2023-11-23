This Black Friday Pixel 8 Pro deal destroys all other mobile offers

We’ve become accustomed to Pixel devices picking up exceptional discounts on Black Friday, however this package for a Pixel 8 Pro is up there with the best we’ve ever seen.

Affordable Mobiles is currently offering Google’s latest flagship for just £39 a month and absolutely no upfront fee. To make the deal even sweeter – if that is even possible – is the addition of a completely free Fitbit Charge 6 which would cost around £139.99 if you were to buy it separately.

Now, if you were to buy the Pixel 8 Pro unlocked it would cost £999. However, after all the monthly payments are paid here over 24 months the complete cost only comes to £936. An astounding deal for a fantastic device.

The contract itself is on the Vodafone network, and comes with a whopping 400GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts. You can choose any of the three available colours of the phone and it is the 128GB internal storage model.

How good is the Pixel 8 Pro?

Google's most interesting phone yet Pros The bright, flat screen is stunning

Often incredible camera performance across all sensors and lenses

AI features offer unique software tricks

7 years of updates Cons Uncomfortable to hold

Temperature sensor is pointless

Performance not as strong as similarly priced phones

Notable price increase over 7 Pro

The Pixel 8 Pro is one of the most interesting Android phones of the year, It focuses a lot on AI performance and promises an impressive seven years of update support. It has a stunning display, fantastic cameras and some of the best software around.

