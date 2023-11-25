We’ve seen some excellent deals for TVs this Black Friday, but this Hisense A6K deal may top them all.

Hughes Electricals through their eBay outlet are selling the 55-inch model of the Hisense A6K 4K TV for £319, and with the BUYBETTER20 code that can be reduced to £255.

That’s £255 for a 55-inch 4K TV!

This Black Friday deal on a Hisense 55-inch TV is unmissable This 55-inch TV has already been reduced to £319, and with the BUYBETTER20 code it can be reduced further to £255 eBay

£255 with BUYBETTER20 code View Deal

That’s a pretty stunning deal for this Hisense TV. We’ve seen deals for it before, notably for the 50-inch and 65-inch models, but none have been as affordable as this deal.

The user interface is powered by Hisense’s VIDAA platform, providing access to video streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ through its smart portal, as well as integration with Freeview Play. There’s also the choice of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control to operate the TV.

There’s support for ALLM (auto low latency mode) that swiftly puts the TV into its game mode when it detects a game console is connected to the TV.

On the picture-side there is Dolby Vision HDR to assist in producing better contrast, brighter highlights and better blacks with compatible content. The AI upscaler uses artificial intelligence to detect which parts of the picture it needs to enhance to optimise the image.

We’ve not reviewed the A6K so couldn’t comment on its overall quality, but if you’ve been waiting for a cracking Black Friday TV deal, this may well be it. Considering how affordable it is, it’s not likely to stick around for too long.

Looking for another deal?

There’s also an excellent deal going for a 60-inch LG TV at Argos, which can be had for £399 if you’re looking for a bigger sized model.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: