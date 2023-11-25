Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Black Friday deal on a Hisense 55-inch TV is unmissable

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

We’ve seen some excellent deals for TVs this Black Friday, but this Hisense A6K deal may top them all.

Hughes Electricals through their eBay outlet are selling the 55-inch model of the Hisense A6K 4K TV for £319, and with the BUYBETTER20 code that can be reduced to £255.

That’s £255 for a 55-inch 4K TV!

This Black Friday deal on a Hisense 55-inch TV is unmissable

This Black Friday deal on a Hisense 55-inch TV is unmissable

This 55-inch TV has already been reduced to £319, and with the BUYBETTER20 code it can be reduced further to £255

  • eBay
  • £255 with BUYBETTER20 code
View Deal

That’s a pretty stunning deal for this Hisense TV. We’ve seen deals for it before, notably for the 50-inch and 65-inch models, but none have been as affordable as this deal.

The user interface is powered by Hisense’s VIDAA platform, providing access to video streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ through its smart portal, as well as integration with Freeview Play. There’s also the choice of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice control to operate the TV.

There’s support for ALLM (auto low latency mode) that swiftly puts the TV into its game mode when it detects a game console is connected to the TV.

On the picture-side there is Dolby Vision HDR to assist in producing better contrast, brighter highlights and better blacks with compatible content. The AI upscaler uses artificial intelligence to detect which parts of the picture it needs to enhance to optimise the image.

We’ve not reviewed the A6K so couldn’t comment on its overall quality, but if you’ve been waiting for a cracking Black Friday TV deal, this may well be it. Considering how affordable it is, it’s not likely to stick around for too long.

Looking for another deal?

There’s also an excellent deal going for a 60-inch LG TV at Argos, which can be had for £399 if you’re looking for a bigger sized model.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

The Oral-B iO3 is the best electric toothbrush deal of Black Friday

The Oral-B iO3 is the best electric toothbrush deal of Black Friday

Ryan Jones 14 mins ago
Amazon’s discounted Fire HD 10 is a true Black Friday bargain

Amazon’s discounted Fire HD 10 is a true Black Friday bargain

Lewis Painter 37 mins ago
There’s a belter of a deal for the Bowers Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar

There’s a belter of a deal for the Bowers Wilkins Panorama 3 soundbar

Kob Monney 39 mins ago
This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Sonos Arc for Black Friday

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Sonos Arc for Black Friday

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Amazon’s incredible Fire Max 11 deal is the ultimate Black Friday bargain

Amazon’s incredible Fire Max 11 deal is the ultimate Black Friday bargain

Lewis Painter 2 hours ago
Save £360 on this excellent Samsung Atmos soundbar

Save £360 on this excellent Samsung Atmos soundbar

Kob Monney 2 hours ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.