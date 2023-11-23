This Black Friday deal just made the Honor 90 unmissable

Honor makes some fantastic Android phones and this deal on the Honor 90 gets you a lot of data for very minimal monthly payments.

As part of its Black Friday promotion, Mobiles.co.uk is offering an Honor 90 with a hefty 88GB of 5G data for just £14 a month after the £130 upfront fee. Over the course of the 24 month contract the cost comes out to £426.

For more deals. check out our live blog rounding up the best Black Friday deals.

£130 upfront

£14 a month View Deal

Key features of this device include a fantastic display, 256GB of internal storage and a whopping 200MP camera that takes some very impressive snaps. There’s also a 5000mAh battery and a capable Snapdragon chipset.

Honor's latest mid-range phone impresses Pros One of the best screens at this price

Solid main camera

Reliable battery life Cons MagicOS is clunky

No wireless charging

Mono audio

In our review of the Honor 90, we said “For its gorgeous display and long-lasting battery, the Honor 90 will definitely appeal.” We also awarded the phone a Recommended badge, naming it as one of the best mid-range phones available on the market.

