This Black Friday deal just made the Honor 90 unmissable
Honor makes some fantastic Android phones and this deal on the Honor 90 gets you a lot of data for very minimal monthly payments.
As part of its Black Friday promotion, Mobiles.co.uk is offering an Honor 90 with a hefty 88GB of 5G data for just £14 a month after the £130 upfront fee. Over the course of the 24 month contract the cost comes out to £426.
For more deals. check out our live blog rounding up the best Black Friday deals.
- Mobiles.co,uk
- £130 upfront
- £14 a month
Key features of this device include a fantastic display, 256GB of internal storage and a whopping 200MP camera that takes some very impressive snaps. There’s also a 5000mAh battery and a capable Snapdragon chipset.
Honor's latest mid-range phone impresses
Pros
- One of the best screens at this price
- Solid main camera
- Reliable battery life
Cons
- MagicOS is clunky
- No wireless charging
- Mono audio
In our review of the Honor 90, we said “For its gorgeous display and long-lasting battery, the Honor 90 will definitely appeal.” We also awarded the phone a Recommended badge, naming it as one of the best mid-range phones available on the market.
