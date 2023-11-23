Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Black Friday deal just made the Honor 90 unmissable

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Honor makes some fantastic Android phones and this deal on the Honor 90 gets you a lot of data for very minimal monthly payments.

As part of its Black Friday promotion, Mobiles.co.uk is offering an Honor 90 with a hefty 88GB of 5G data for just £14 a month after the £130 upfront fee. Over the course of the 24 month contract the cost comes out to £426.

For more deals. check out our live blog rounding up the best Black Friday deals.

This Black Friday deal just made the Honor 90 unmissable

This Black Friday deal just made the Honor 90 unmissable

As part of its Black Friday promotion, Mobiles.co.uk is offering an Honor 90 with a hefty 88GB of 5G data for just £14 a month after the £130 upfront fee. Over the course of the 24 month contract the cost comes out to £426.

  • Mobiles.co,uk
  • £130 upfront
  • £14 a month
View Deal

Key features of this device include a fantastic display, 256GB of internal storage and a whopping 200MP camera that takes some very impressive snaps. There’s also a 5000mAh battery and a capable Snapdragon chipset.

The lockscreen on the Honor 90
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Honor's latest mid-range phone impresses

Pros

  • One of the best screens at this price
  • Solid main camera
  • Reliable battery life

Cons

  • MagicOS is clunky
  • No wireless charging
  • Mono audio

In our review of the Honor 90, we said “For its gorgeous display and long-lasting battery, the Honor 90 will definitely appeal.” We also awarded the phone a Recommended badge, naming it as one of the best mid-range phones available on the market.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

Below you’ll find some of the favourite Black Friday deals that our team of experts has found so far.

You might like…

How to find a good TV deal this Black Friday

How to find a good TV deal this Black Friday

Kob Monney 1 min ago
EE’s Black Friday Broadband deal just got even better

EE’s Black Friday Broadband deal just got even better

Jon Mundy 36 mins ago
We’ve found one of the last iPhone 13 Mini deals

We’ve found one of the last iPhone 13 Mini deals

Max Parker 53 mins ago
Samsung’s affordable foldable phone is already here with this Z Flip 5 deal

Samsung’s affordable foldable phone is already here with this Z Flip 5 deal

Max Parker 1 hour ago
iPhone 13 is now a mid-range handset at this price

iPhone 13 is now a mid-range handset at this price

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Why buy the iPhone 15 when the 14 is this cheap?

Why buy the iPhone 15 when the 14 is this cheap?

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.