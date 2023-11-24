This athlete-level fitness tracker just plummeted for Black Friday

The Whoop Strap 4.0 is one of the most in-depth fitness trackers on the market, and it has just been given its first big price cut for Black Friday.

If you head over to Amazon right now, you can bag the Whoop Strap 4.0 and a year of the Whoop subscription service for just £189, down from £229.99. If you’ve ever been tempted to see what all the fuss was about, then now’s the perfect time to buy.

Get the Whoop Strap 4.0 and a year-long subscription for just £189 Get the athlete-level Whoop Strap 4.0 with a whole year of the Whoop subscription service for just £189, down from its regular RRP of £229.99. Amazon

Save £40.99

£189 View Deal

There’s a good chance that you’ve already spotted Whoop on the arm or wrist of several celebrities and professional athletes and that’s largely down to just how well the tracker focuses on rest and recovery.

Is the Whoop Strap 4.0 worth buying?

The complete package Pros The Strain/Recovery focus still feels ahead of the pack

Useful new daily health monitoring tools

New waterproof battery pack

Versatile wearing with Whoop Body accessories Cons Workout tracking can feel secondary at times

Subscription model only

No screen (could also be a pro) and no GPS

Very few fitness trackers dive into the importance of recovery which can lead to overtraining and injury but luckily, Whoop places recovery at the core of its design. Designed to be worn 24/7, the Whoop Strap looks at your heart rate, stress levels and heart rate variability to get a solid idea of how much energy your body has left in the tank and whether it’s ready to take on the next workout.

The device earned a well-earned 4.5-star rating in our review, with writer Chris Smith surmising: “Whoop 4.0’s smaller design, new sensors and new battery tech make it an extremely worthwhile update, especially with the new health monitoring capabilities. As useful and pertinent as the Strain vs Recovery proposition remains, it still feels most useful for serious athletes. However, if you buy in, we think you’ll probably stay in.”

It’s also incredibly helpful for insights into your quality of sleep, and the new AI Coach can pick up on any trends or changes in your health to explain the causes behind good or bad nights.

It’s worth bearing in mind that after the year’s up, the Whoop subscription costs £144 a year thereafter, but even so, it’s well worth picking up if you want to make serious changes to your health and fitness.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: