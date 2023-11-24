Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This Asus ZenBook 14 OLED laptop deal is a Black Friday steal

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Laptops with OLED displays don’t have to cost the earth, as this Black Friday deal from Laptops Outlet on the Asus ZenBook 14 OLED proves.

It’s currently available for £799.99, knocking £300 off its four-figure list price, and you certainly get a lot of laptop for the price, with a stylish design, good port selection, sublime display and powerful internals.

This Asus Zenbook 14 OLED has had £300 knocked off its price for Black Friday

This Asus Zenbook 14 OLED has had £300 knocked off its price for Black Friday

This Asus Zenbook 14 OLED has had £300 knocked off its £1099.99 list price at Laptops Outlet this Black Friday, giving you a solid ultrabook-style laptop for less.

However, if this ZenBook 14 OLED isn’t what you’re after, then you can always check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals, which features quite a vast range of choices on all sorts of tech, including games consoles, smart watches and more.

The ZenBook 14 OLED makes for quite a stylish laptop, and looks excellent in its dark blue colourway, while an all-aluminium construction means it’s also rather light and portable at 1.39kg. There’s also a solid port selection, including a pair of USB-C ports, an HDMI out, and an SD card reader, which is excellent.

The big thing here though is that OLED display, complete with deep blacks and vibrant colours, while its 2.8K resolution also provides some fantastic detail, making it a great choice for day-to-day work and dealing with some heavier, colour-sensitive workloads.

Inside, the ZenBook 14 OLED packs in a new Intel Core i5-1340P processor, which will be excellent for both productivity and some more intense workloads, with its 12 cores and 16 threads. A 512GB NVMe SSD gives you enough storage for lots of apps and media, while 16GB of RAM is decent enough to handle heavier workloads.

