This Asus Vivobook laptop is a doozy of a deal for Black Friday

The Vivobook 16 isn’t the flashiest of laptops in terms of looks, but offers a large 16-inch screen to give you lots of real estate for work. Its display is good for the low price, with a 1920×1200 resolution offering reasonable detail for productivity tasks and kicking back with a boxset or two after you’re done.

Inside, it packs in a solid AMD Ryzen 5 5625U CPU, with six cores and 12 threads, as well as a boost clock of up to 4.3GHz. It may be a couple of generations old now, but it’s still a solid processor for multi-tasking. On that note, its 256GB SSD is a nice touch for the price tag, with a higher capacity than other laptops at this price, as well as also the move from eMMC to proper solid state storage for a worthwhile speed boost. 8GB of RAM is also handy for giving you headroom for multi-tasking work, too.

The larger chassis of the Vivobook 16 also gives you access to a full complement of keys including a nav cluster and number pad, which looks to be comfortable to type on, while the port selection is also pretty decent, all things considered. You get three USB-A ports, a singular USB-C, a headphone jack, and HDMI out and a charging port, giving you solid options for hooking up external devices.

