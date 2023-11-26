Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

This Asus Vivobook laptop is a doozy of a deal for Black Friday

Black Friday so far has already thrown up some excellent reductions on all manner of laptops, and if you’re after a more affordable choice to use for work or university, then this Asus Vivobook 16 deal may well be for you.

Amazon has knocked £200 off its list price to bring it down to just £349.99, a price tag more commonly associated with Chromebooks and other more affordable laptops that don’t offer much in the way of specs. However, this Vivobook bucks the trend it seems with a generally solid spec sheet.

If this isn’t the deal for you though, then it’s worth checking out the Trusted roundup of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen this weekend. We may be entering into the last knockings, so it’s worth taking a look.

The Vivobook 16 isn’t the flashiest of laptops in terms of looks, but offers a large 16-inch screen to give you lots of real estate for work. Its display is good for the low price, with a 1920×1200 resolution offering reasonable detail for productivity tasks and kicking back with a boxset or two after you’re done.

Inside, it packs in a solid AMD Ryzen 5 5625U CPU, with six cores and 12 threads, as well as a boost clock of up to 4.3GHz. It may be a couple of generations old now, but it’s still a solid processor for multi-tasking. On that note, its 256GB SSD is a nice touch for the price tag, with a higher capacity than other laptops at this price, as well as also the move from eMMC to proper solid state storage for a worthwhile speed boost. 8GB of RAM is also handy for giving you headroom for multi-tasking work, too.

The larger chassis of the Vivobook 16 also gives you access to a full complement of keys including a nav cluster and number pad, which looks to be comfortable to type on, while the port selection is also pretty decent, all things considered. You get three USB-A ports, a singular USB-C, a headphone jack, and HDMI out and a charging port, giving you solid options for hooking up external devices.

