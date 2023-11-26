This Adobe Lightroom subscription is less than £5 a month – and includes 1TB of storage

Amazon has slashed the price of Adobe’s Lightroom service this Black Friday, and we can’t quite believe how cheap it now is.

If you buy through Adobe itself, the Lightroom 1TB plan would set you back £9.98 per month – about £120 per year – however, pick up this deal on Amazon and you can get it for the equivalent of roughly £4.50 each month if you pick up a year for £54.99.

This is a fantastic deal for the service, which is one of the very best photo editing apps on the market. It works across both Mac and PC.

If this isn’t the deal you’re looking for this Black Friday, our best Black Friday deals live blog will help make sure you’re getting all our favourite deals.

Included in this package is Lightroom, plus the mobile versions available for both iOS and Android. These mobile apps are great, as they feature many of the same skills as their desktop counterparts and you can share presets across both.

You also get a healthy 1TB of storage included, so can sync your snaps between multiple devices and keep them safely stored.

This product comes as an activation code you redeem and you get the service for a year. Luckily, that should take you right through to Black Friday 2024 when this will likely be on offer again.

