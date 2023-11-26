Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Adobe Lightroom subscription is less than £5 a month – and includes 1TB of storage

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon has slashed the price of Adobe’s Lightroom service this Black Friday, and we can’t quite believe how cheap it now is.

If you buy through Adobe itself, the Lightroom 1TB plan would set you back £9.98 per month – about £120 per year – however, pick up this deal on Amazon and you can get it for the equivalent of roughly £4.50 each month if you pick up a year for £54.99.

This is a fantastic deal for the service, which is one of the very best photo editing apps on the market. It works across both Mac and PC.

If this isn’t the deal you’re looking for this Black Friday, our best Black Friday deals live blog will help make sure you’re getting all our favourite deals.

This Adobe Lightroom subscription is just £54.99 for the year

This Adobe Lightroom subscription is just £54.99 for the year

This is a fantastic deal for the service, which is one of the very best photo editing on the market. It works across both Mac and PC.

  • Amazon
  • £119.21
  • £54.99
View Deal

Included in this package is Lightroom, plus the mobile versions available for both iOS and Android. These mobile apps are great, as they feature many of the same skills as their desktop counterparts and you can share presets across both.

You also get a healthy 1TB of storage included, so can sync your snaps between multiple devices and keep them safely stored.

This product comes as an activation code you redeem and you get the service for a year. Luckily, that should take you right through to Black Friday 2024 when this will likely be on offer again.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

The 2nd gen Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday

The 2nd gen Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday

Hannah Davies 36 mins ago
Shark’s Black Friday deal makes cordless vacuums affordable

Shark’s Black Friday deal makes cordless vacuums affordable

Nick Rayner 36 mins ago
Black Friday Deals Live: Last chance bargains this Sunday

Black Friday Deals Live: Last chance bargains this Sunday

Thomas Deehan 54 mins ago
Upgrade your boring Xbox controllers with this colourful deal

Upgrade your boring Xbox controllers with this colourful deal

Adam Speight 57 mins ago
Amazon has no stock but you can still save big on the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset right here

Amazon has no stock but you can still save big on the PS5 Pulse 3D Headset right here

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Huge Lego discounts hit Indiana Jones and Wolverine sets this Black Friday

Huge Lego discounts hit Indiana Jones and Wolverine sets this Black Friday

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.