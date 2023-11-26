Smartphones are great – most of the time. Sometimes though you just want to switch off, without being completely disconnected.

That’s where the Nokia 2660 Flip comes in. This device, which has bagged a 26% discount in the Black Friday sale, packs basic features that allow you to switch off from looking at your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy all day.

At £47.99, down from £64.99, this is the lowest this flip phone has dropped to on Amazon.

If this isn’t the deal you’re looking for this Black Friday, our best Black Friday deals live blog will help make sure you’re getting all our favourite deals.

This £48 phone is perfect for those who want to completely switch off That’s where the Nokia 2660 Flip comes in. This basic device, which has bagged a 26% discount in the Black Friday sale, packs basic features that allow you to switch off from looking at your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy all day. Amazon

26% off

£48 View Deal

Of course, this phone isn’t about the specs – but it does have plenty going for it. For one, the flip form factor will be incredibly nostalgic to many – harking back to some of the classic phones of the early noughties. Nokia states the battery should last for days, something you won’t find on too many modern phones. The buttons are also large, making them easy to press.

But, really, it’s the lack of features that makes this a great choice both for those who want to switch off but also for those who might want a secondary phone for taking to festivals and the like. It could also be perfect for kids.

Nokia plays this up in the marketing, saying “It can make calls, send texts and take pictures. It’s even got a torch and an FM radio, and…that’s about it.”

See below for a look at our favourite Black Friday deals