Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This £48 phone is perfect for those who want to completely switch off

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Smartphones are great – most of the time. Sometimes though you just want to switch off, without being completely disconnected.

That’s where the Nokia 2660 Flip comes in. This device, which has bagged a 26% discount in the Black Friday sale, packs basic features that allow you to switch off from looking at your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy all day.

At £47.99, down from £64.99, this is the lowest this flip phone has dropped to on Amazon.

If this isn’t the deal you’re looking for this Black Friday, our best Black Friday deals live blog will help make sure you’re getting all our favourite deals.

This £48 phone is perfect for those who want to completely switch off

This £48 phone is perfect for those who want to completely switch off

That’s where the Nokia 2660 Flip comes in. This basic device, which has bagged a 26% discount in the Black Friday sale, packs basic features that allow you to switch off from looking at your iPhone or Samsung Galaxy all day.

  • Amazon
  • 26% off
  • £48
View Deal

Of course, this phone isn’t about the specs – but it does have plenty going for it. For one, the flip form factor will be incredibly nostalgic to many – harking back to some of the classic phones of the early noughties. Nokia states the battery should last for days, something you won’t find on too many modern phones. The buttons are also large, making them easy to press.

But, really, it’s the lack of features that makes this a great choice both for those who want to switch off but also for those who might want a secondary phone for taking to festivals and the like. It could also be perfect for kids.

Nokia plays this up in the marketing, saying “It can make calls, send texts and take pictures. It’s even got a torch and an FM radio, and…that’s about it.”

See below for a look at our favourite Black Friday deals

You might like…

Forget the Velvetiser, this Lavazza milk frother makes hot chocolate and cappuccinos

Forget the Velvetiser, this Lavazza milk frother makes hot chocolate and cappuccinos

Hannah Davies 3 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 Deal: No upfront cost, unlimited data and £100 cashback

Samsung Galaxy S23 Deal: No upfront cost, unlimited data and £100 cashback

Max Parker 34 mins ago
Save £20 on the latest Kindle Kids in time for Christmas

Save £20 on the latest Kindle Kids in time for Christmas

Hannah Davies 44 mins ago
Logitech’s high performance gaming mouse is 66% off right now

Logitech’s high performance gaming mouse is 66% off right now

Nick Rayner 56 mins ago
This is the only Black Friday discount we’ve seen on the PSVR2

This is the only Black Friday discount we’ve seen on the PSVR2

Adam Speight 2 hours ago
Apple TV 4K is available for under £75 – but you’ll need to be quick

Apple TV 4K is available for under £75 – but you’ll need to be quick

Max Parker 2 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.