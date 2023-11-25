Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Save £360 on this excellent Samsung Atmos soundbar

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Bought a TV and need a soundbar to go with it? Or just looking for an upgrade on an older soundbar. There’s an excellent deal going for Samsung’s HW-Q700C this Black Friday.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, the Samsung HW-Q700C has had 47% slashed off its RRP. You can get it for £389.99, a saving of nearly £360 on this excellent soundbar.

That’s a drop of almost 50% on a brand new Samsung soundbar, and worth getting if you missed out on the price it was recently at before Black Friday when it dropped to as low as £339 from retailers other than Amazon.

Given the number of features and performance this soundbar offers, this is brilliant deal if you’re looking to boost your TV’s audio.

Is the Samsung HW-Q700C worth buying?

Samsung HW-Q700C main
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Samsung's Q-series soundbar brings the noise

Pros

  • Big, dynamic, cinematic sound
  • Wireless Dolby Atmos
  • Dolby and DTS support
  • Good music performance

Cons

  • Anonymous looks
  • Could be more subtle and refined
  • Another impressive soundbar from Samsung
  • Delivers a dynamic, cinematic performance
  • Good with music
  • Samsung-specific features for owners of recent Samsung TVs
  • Big, loud sounds
  • Brutalist design that doesn’t draw attention to itself
  • Wireless Dolby Atmos support
  • Dolby and DTS support
  • Alexa compatibility
  • SmartThings app for control and customization

The Q700C soundbar comes with a few new features over the Q700B with the addition of support for Dolby Atmos music and LPCM. Although we noted that it is largely more of the same compared to its predecessor, that’s not meant as a knock to this soundbar. This is terrifically cinematic and energetic bar with strong performance with dialogue, and a good skills with music too.

The bass is big, the soundstage is described in spacious terms, and if you have a compatible Samsung TV you could benefit from the Q-Symphony feature that combines the TV and soundbar’s speakers to create a bigger soundstage.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung HW-Q700C review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking for something cheaper and aren’t interested in Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, there is a deal going for the super-affordable Roku Streambar at Argo.

