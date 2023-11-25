Save £360 on this excellent Samsung Atmos soundbar

Bought a TV and need a soundbar to go with it? Or just looking for an upgrade on an older soundbar. There’s an excellent deal going for Samsung’s HW-Q700C this Black Friday.

As part of Amazon’s Black Friday deals, the Samsung HW-Q700C has had 47% slashed off its RRP. You can get it for £389.99, a saving of nearly £360 on this excellent soundbar.

That’s a drop of almost 50% on a brand new Samsung soundbar, and worth getting if you missed out on the price it was recently at before Black Friday when it dropped to as low as £339 from retailers other than Amazon.

Given the number of features and performance this soundbar offers, this is brilliant deal if you’re looking to boost your TV’s audio.

Is the Samsung HW-Q700C worth buying?

Samsung's Q-series soundbar brings the noise Pros Big, dynamic, cinematic sound

Wireless Dolby Atmos

Dolby and DTS support

Good music performance Cons Anonymous looks

Could be more subtle and refined

Another impressive soundbar from Samsung

Delivers a dynamic, cinematic performance

Good with music

Samsung-specific features for owners of recent Samsung TVs

Big, loud sounds

Brutalist design that doesn’t draw attention to itself

Wireless Dolby Atmos support

Dolby and DTS support

Alexa compatibility

SmartThings app for control and customization

The Q700C soundbar comes with a few new features over the Q700B with the addition of support for Dolby Atmos music and LPCM. Although we noted that it is largely more of the same compared to its predecessor, that’s not meant as a knock to this soundbar. This is terrifically cinematic and energetic bar with strong performance with dialogue, and a good skills with music too.

The bass is big, the soundstage is described in spacious terms, and if you have a compatible Samsung TV you could benefit from the Q-Symphony feature that combines the TV and soundbar’s speakers to create a bigger soundstage.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung HW-Q700C review

