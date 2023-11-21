The Panasonic Lumix GH6 has seen a major Black Friday price drop

Our favourite video camera for sheer image quality has just been discounted for Black Friday. Head to Amazon today to bag the Panasonic Lumix GH6 for as little as £1325.

That’s 34% lower than the GH6’s usual price of £1999.99, leaving you with a spare £674 to spend on lenses and accessories or just to save ahead of Christmas.

Save £674 on the Panasonic Lumix GH6 Grab the highly-rated Panasonic Lumix GH6 from Amazon, now only £1325. That's a whopping £674 off, or a massive 34% discount.

Was £1999.99

£1325 View Deal

There’s a reason we named the Panasonic Lumix GH6 the best camera for video quality in our best vlogging cameras guide. This camera captures stunning 5.7K/60p footage and includes 7.5-stop, 5-axis image stabilisation for smooth results.

This Black Friday deal is the cheapest we’ve seen the GH6 cost since it fell to £1299 for one day only last December. However, the camera bounced right back up in price and hadn’t dropped anywhere near that low again – until now, that is, as the camera currently sits at just £1325.

Is the Panasonic Lumix GH6 worth buying?

A ground-breaking Micro Four Thirds camera Pros Massive range of video modes

Superb video image quality

No-limit recording times

Effective image stabilisation

Easy handling Cons Occasional autofocus quirks

Some features unavailable at launch

The Panasonic GH6 offers a wide range of video options

It excels in handling, controls, and image stabilisation

It has thoughtful connectivity options

The camera is affordable for its features

The design is familiar and user-friendly

The cooling system makes the camera slightly larger and heavier

The touchscreen is flexible and versatile

The camera has excellent performance and features

Video quality is impressive with various resolutions and formats available

The GH6 is compact, lightweight, and capable of professional-quality video

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 is a ground-breaking Micro Four Thirds camera with user-friendly handling and controls, excellent image stabilisation and thoughtful connectivity options.

The 5.7K/60p video image quality is superb and there’s no limit on recording times thanks to the large cooling system.

The 3-inch touchscreen is fixed with a double-hinge, making it more flexible than a regular vari-angle monitor and the OLED viewfinder is small but sharp, offering full coverage of the frame.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Panasonic Lumix GH6 review

