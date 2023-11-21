The Panasonic Lumix GH6 has seen a major Black Friday price drop
Our favourite video camera for sheer image quality has just been discounted for Black Friday. Head to Amazon today to bag the Panasonic Lumix GH6 for as little as £1325.
That’s 34% lower than the GH6’s usual price of £1999.99, leaving you with a spare £674 to spend on lenses and accessories or just to save ahead of Christmas.
Save £674 on the Panasonic Lumix GH6
Grab the highly-rated Panasonic Lumix GH6 from Amazon, now only £1325. That’s a whopping £674 off, or a massive 34% discount. Capture stunning photos and videos with this top-tier camera. Hurry, don’t miss out on this incredible deal.
- Amazon
- Was £1999.99
- £1325
There’s a reason we named the Panasonic Lumix GH6 the best camera for video quality in our best vlogging cameras guide. This camera captures stunning 5.7K/60p footage and includes 7.5-stop, 5-axis image stabilisation for smooth results.
This Black Friday deal is the cheapest we’ve seen the GH6 cost since it fell to £1299 for one day only last December. However, the camera bounced right back up in price and hadn’t dropped anywhere near that low again – until now, that is, as the camera currently sits at just £1325.
Is the Panasonic Lumix GH6 worth buying?
A ground-breaking Micro Four Thirds camera
Pros
- Massive range of video modes
- Superb video image quality
- No-limit recording times
- Effective image stabilisation
- Easy handling
Cons
- Occasional autofocus quirks
- Some features unavailable at launch
- The Panasonic GH6 offers a wide range of video options
- It excels in handling, controls, and image stabilisation
- It has thoughtful connectivity options
- The camera is affordable for its features
- The design is familiar and user-friendly
- The cooling system makes the camera slightly larger and heavier
- The touchscreen is flexible and versatile
- The camera has excellent performance and features
- Video quality is impressive with various resolutions and formats available
- The GH6 is compact, lightweight, and capable of professional-quality video
The Panasonic Lumix GH6 is a ground-breaking Micro Four Thirds camera with user-friendly handling and controls, excellent image stabilisation and thoughtful connectivity options.
The 5.7K/60p video image quality is superb and there’s no limit on recording times thanks to the large cooling system.
The 3-inch touchscreen is fixed with a double-hinge, making it more flexible than a regular vari-angle monitor and the OLED viewfinder is small but sharp, offering full coverage of the frame.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Panasonic Lumix GH6 review
Looking for a different deal?
If you’re in need of a more rugged camera to capture a unique 360 perspective, you’ll definitely want to hear more about this deal on the GoPro Max.
Our favourite Black Friday deals:
- Pixel 8 Pro with 250GB data – £149 upfront and just £29.99 a month
- Pixel 7a with 250GB data – £9 upfront and just £17.99 a month
- iPhone 12 with unlimited data – Just £25 a month
- Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds – Previously £259, now just £219
- Ninja 3-in-1 Toaster – Was £149, now just £129
- Oral B Pro 3 3500 Electric Toothbrush – Was £99.99, now just £34.99
- Nothing Phone (2) SIM-Free – Was £629, now just £549
- Xbox Series X Console – Was £479.99, now just £359.99
- PlayStation 5 Console – Was £479.99, now £379
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5) – Was £44.99, now just £34.99
- Asus ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console – Was £699, now just £599