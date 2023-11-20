Start shooting 360 video now with £200 off the GoPro Max

If you’re interested in shooting 360 video, the GoPro Max has been one of the more popular options on the market for a few years now. However, when it comes to price, the camera has never been quite as tempting as it is this Black Friday.

That’s because the GoPro Max has dropped to its lowest price yet over on Amazon. Shop today to save a massive 42% and get the rugged 360 camera for £279 down from £479.99. That’s a total saving of £200.99.

There are few brands that offer a 360 filming experience as great as the GoPro Max. The most obvious competitor is Insta360, but this deal we’ve spotted could very well sway you toward GoPro’s flagship 360 camera.

As you can see from the graph above, this is the lowest we’ve seen the GoPro Max fall since it first landed on Amazon, making this the perfect time to nab the camera for cheap.

Is the GoPro Max worth buying?

It's the second 360-degree GoPro, but don't think of it as a sequel to the Fusion Pros Easy to use

Simple editing

Good environmental audio capture

Multiple fields of view Cons Non-360-degree video quality not near Hero 8 Black level

Cheaper alternatives are now plentiful

The GoPro Max is a more accessible and useful version of the Fusion.

It has a smaller size compared to the Fusion, making it easier to handle and mount.

The camera comes with non-replaceable lenses, so lens caps are essential for protection.

Using the Max is simple and hassle-free, with built-in mounting fingers and water-resistance.

The interface is user-friendly, with easy navigation through different modes.

The Max offers versatility in shooting options, with multiple fields of view available.

Editing 360-degree videos is made easy with the GoPro app, offering features like Reframe and Timeline.

The image quality may not match that of the Hero 8 Black, but the stabilisation is unbeatable.

The Max has decent sound quality with its microphone array, although not as good as an external mic.

If you want creative fun and 360-degree capabilities, the GoPro Max is a great choice.

The GoPro Max is the smaller, more up-to-date version of the 360 GoPro Fusion and is designed for vlogging in 360. The rugged camera supports 5.6K shooting at 30p, as well as 3K at 60p.

Key features include slo-mo, 360 Time Lapse, TimeWarp and PowerPano. The camera also features six mics for 360 and stereo audio, as well as enhanced wind reduction.

Finally, there’s HyperSmooth stabilisation with Horizon Lock to achieve a smooth, cinematic look without compromising on the action.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive GoPro Max review

