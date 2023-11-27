The official iPad keyboard is now a third of the price

If you’re looking for the perfect keyboard to pair with your iPad, don’t miss this incredible deal on the official Apple Smart Keyboard, now just £43.96.

That’s a huge 72% off the keyboard’s regular price of £159. All you need to do to save £115 is head to eBay and enter code BUYBETTER20 at checkout.

Was £159

£43.96 View Deal

You’ll want to act fast, though. This Black Friday deal ends today.

The iPad Smart Keyboard is the perfect pairing for your iPad and makes for a great practical gift for any iPad user in your life.

The keyboard is compatible with the 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation), the 10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd generation) and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro models and features a UK key layout.

The keyboard requires no plugs or pairing, instead relying on the iPad’s Smart Connector to form a connection.

Finally, the keyboard folds to offer a slim, lightweight cover on one side of the tablet when not in use.

