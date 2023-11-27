The official iPad keyboard is now a third of the price
If you’re looking for the perfect keyboard to pair with your iPad, don’t miss this incredible deal on the official Apple Smart Keyboard, now just £43.96.
That’s a huge 72% off the keyboard’s regular price of £159. All you need to do to save £115 is head to eBay and enter code BUYBETTER20 at checkout.
Save more than 70% on Apple’s Smart Keyboard for iPad
The Apple Smart Keyboard has dropped to just £43.96 on eBay. That’s a 72% saving on the official iPad keyboard, meaning you’ll save £115 by shopping today. Simply enter code BUYBETTER20 at checkout.
- Amazon
- Was £159
- £43.96
You’ll want to act fast, though. This Black Friday deal ends today.
The iPad Smart Keyboard is the perfect pairing for your iPad and makes for a great practical gift for any iPad user in your life.
The keyboard is compatible with the 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation), the 10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd generation) and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro models and features a UK key layout.
The keyboard requires no plugs or pairing, instead relying on the iPad’s Smart Connector to form a connection.
Finally, the keyboard folds to offer a slim, lightweight cover on one side of the tablet when not in use.
Looking for a different deal?
If you’re looking for more iPad accessories, the Apple Pencil 2 has hit its lowest price yet this Black Friday.
Our favourite Black Friday deals:
- Pixel 8 Pro with 250GB data – £149 upfront and just £29.99 a month
- Pixel 8 with unlimited data – no upfront cost and just £27.99 a month
- Galaxy S23 Ultra with 250GB data – £49 upfront and just £38.99 a month
- iPhone 14 with 250GB data – £9 upfront and £29.99 a month
- Xbox Rechargeable Wireless Controller – Was £73.97, now £49.99
- Oral B Pro 3 3500 Electric Toothbrush – Was £99.99, now just £34.99
- Fire Max 11 Tablet – Was £249.99, now just £134.99
- Xbox Series X Console – Was £479.99, now just £359.99
- Google Pixel Buds Pro – Was £199, now just £121
- Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) – Was £139, now just £89
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Xbox) – Was £69.99, now just £29.99
- Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum – Was £399.99, now £269.99
- Ticwatch Pro 5 – Was £329.99, now £229.99 (with coupon applied)