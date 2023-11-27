Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

The official iPad keyboard is now a third of the price

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for the perfect keyboard to pair with your iPad, don’t miss this incredible deal on the official Apple Smart Keyboard, now just £43.96.

That’s a huge 72% off the keyboard’s regular price of £159. All you need to do to save £115 is head to eBay and enter code BUYBETTER20 at checkout.

You’ll want to act fast, though. This Black Friday deal ends today.

The iPad Smart Keyboard is the perfect pairing for your iPad and makes for a great practical gift for any iPad user in your life.

The keyboard is compatible with the 10.2-inch iPad (7th generation), the 10.5-inch iPad Air (3rd generation) and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro models and features a UK key layout.

The keyboard requires no plugs or pairing, instead relying on the iPad’s Smart Connector to form a connection.

Finally, the keyboard folds to offer a slim, lightweight cover on one side of the tablet when not in use.

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for more iPad accessories, the Apple Pencil 2 has hit its lowest price yet this Black Friday.

