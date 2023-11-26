Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

The Apple Pencil has never been cheaper thanks to Black Friday sale

The Apple Pencil is an excellent companion to the iPad, allowing you to sketch out your own creations with ease. Apple rarely offers a discount on its stylus, and yet Amazon has chopped a significant 36% off the price for the Black Friday sale.

Amazon is currently offering the Apple Pencil for just £89, which is an absolute bargain. Normally, you’d have to pay as much as £139 for the accessory, so you’re making a huge £50 if you buy it in the Black Friday sale.

This is the second (and latest) Apple Pencil that Apple released, arriving back in 2018 alongside the third-generation iPad Pro. Key improvements over the first generation Apple Pencil include wireless charging rather than the original’s unwieldy Lightning connector. Just stick it to the side of the iPad using in-built magnets.

You also get a new touch sensitive area just above the tip, so you can quickly double-tap to jump from your pen to an eraser without touching the screen.

Interestingly, while Apple recently announced a third Apple Pencil to the range, it’s inferior to this 2nd generation product in several key ways. It lacks the Apple Pencil 2’s pen pressure sensitivity, touch-sensitive areas, and magnetic charging capability.

This, then, is still the ultimate Apple stylus product, which makes this chunky discount all the more appealing.

We reviewed the Apple Pencil 2 back when the iPad Pro (3rd generation) launched, and called it “an excellent stylus” with “virtually no lag when you’re drawing or writing”. It’s a sketcher’s or scribbler’s delight.

In short, this is still the ultimate Apple Pencil to buy if you’re shopping around for a cut price deal this Black Friday.

