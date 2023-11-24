Last year’s GoPro has seen its first major price drop for Black Friday

It’s only been a year since GoPro released the Hero 11 Black and the action camera has just seen its first major discount on Amazon.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get 25% off the 2022 flagship GoPro and take the camera home for just £299. That’s a £100 saving compared to the camera’s usual £399.99 RRP.

This Black Friday is the first time we’ve seen the GoPro Hero 11 Black discounted on Amazon. That makes this a great time to snap up the action cam for less, whether you’re capturing winter sports or getting prepared for next summer.

Is the GoPro Hero 11 Black worth buying?

GoPro sets the standard once again Pros 8:7 sensor perfect for content creation

A rich range of accessories

Excellent dynamic range for an action camera Cons Mediocre low-light performance

Mounting doesn’t best DJI’s magnetic system

Pricier than the main competiton

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is a rugged, dual-screen action cam designed for vlogging and capturing stills in more challenging environments.

The camera has a 1/1.9-inch sensor capable of capturing crisp 5.3K video at 60p and 27-megapixel images.

Key features include HyperSmooth 5.0 image stabilisation with Horizon Lock, up to 8x slo-mo recording, Hindsight to capture up to 30 seconds before you hit record and three stunning Night Effects that take advantage of the camera’s time-lapse skills.

The camera is also waterproof up to 33ft without any additional casing.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive GoPro Hero 11 Black review.

