The iPhone 14 Plus gets a very welcome price drop for Black Friday

If you’re looking for a new phone this Black Friday, but don’t want to commit to a long-term contract then this saving on the iPhone 14 Plus is ideal.

Currently, Amazon is offering the phone for £749, a welcome £50 reduction off the previous price it was being sold for. This discount also makes it noticeably more affordable than the iPhone 15 Plus Apple introduced in September.

This is the lowest the phone has dropped to on Amazon and there’s no clue about how long this price will stick around for. For more deals, check out our live blog rounding up the best Black Friday deals.

Is the iPhone 14 Plus worth buying?

The bigger iPhone 14 is the better choice Pros Excellent battery life

Light design works well with the big screen

Fast and reliable performance Cons Some sacrifices for a high price

No ProMotion

No telephoto camera

While it might not be the latest iPhone Plus model, the iPhone 14 Plus is only a year old at this point and it remains a phone we would happily recommend to anyone who wants to save a little money when compared to the iPhone 15 Plus which retails for around £150 more than this at £899.

The iPhone 14 Plus might even be a better choice for those who have a lot of Lighting-based accessories they don’t want to get rid of as Apple switched ports on the iPhone 15, moving to USB-C.

In terms of specs, the iPhone 14 Plus has a duo of 12MP cameras on the back, a very capable chipset that’s capable of playing most of the latest games and apps and a very sharp OLED display. It will also run iOS 17 (and future iOS updates) just like the newer iPhone 15 Plus.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive iPhone 14 Plus review

Looking for a different deal?

