The iPhone 14 Plus gets a very welcome price drop for Black Friday

Max Parker
Editor

If you’re looking for a new phone this Black Friday, but don’t want to commit to a long-term contract then this saving on the iPhone 14 Plus is ideal.

Currently, Amazon is offering the phone for £749, a welcome £50 reduction off the previous price it was being sold for. This discount also makes it noticeably more affordable than the iPhone 15 Plus Apple introduced in September.

This is the lowest the phone has dropped to on Amazon and there’s no clue about how long this price will stick around for. For more deals, check out our live blog rounding up the best Black Friday deals.

Is the iPhone 14 Plus worth buying?

While it might not be the latest iPhone Plus model, the iPhone 14 Plus is only a year old at this point and it remains a phone we would happily recommend to anyone who wants to save a little money when compared to the iPhone 15 Plus which retails for around £150 more than this at £899.

The iPhone 14 Plus might even be a better choice for those who have a lot of Lighting-based accessories they don’t want to get rid of as Apple switched ports on the iPhone 15, moving to USB-C.

In terms of specs, the iPhone 14 Plus has a duo of 12MP cameras on the back, a very capable chipset that’s capable of playing most of the latest games and apps and a very sharp OLED display. It will also run iOS 17 (and future iOS updates) just like the newer iPhone 15 Plus.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive iPhone 14 Plus review

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

