The huge 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has never been cheaper
Black Friday 2023 is a little under 12 hours away, but that hasn’t stopped most retailers from getting in on the deal fun a little early.
That includes retail giant John Lewis, with an impressive £350 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra that brings it down to just £849. That’ll net you the 14.6-inch tablet with 128GB of storage in a sleek Graphite finish. You can even bag yourself a free case for the tablet by using code TABCOVER at checkout.
John Lewis slashes £350 off the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
John Lewis has slashed £350 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, bringing the 14.6-inch tablet down to just £849. That’s £50 cheaper than Amazon’s Black Friday offering, representing the lowest price for the tablet since its launch in 2022.
That’s £50 cheaper than Amazon’s Black Friday offer and the lowest price the tablet has been since its launch in 2022, making it a proper bargain for those on the hunt for a high-end Android tablet.
At £849, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers plenty of bang for your buck. The 14.6-inch 120Hz display is both gorgeously detailed and stunningly responsive, making for a truly big screen experience on the go. That lends itself well not only to binging Netflix series’ but also to split-screen multitasking with plenty of space to use multiple apps on screen all at once.
That experience is also improved by the inclusion of Samsung’s S Pen, which magnetically attaches to the rear of the tablet when not in use. The big screen offers the perfect canvas for doodling and note-taking, with a bevvy of S-Pen software features to boot.
Despite the sheer size of its display that dwarfs Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, it’s not a bulky or heavy tablet, measuring in at a relatively lightweight 726g and 5.5mm. It may not have the IP68 resistance of the newer Tab S9 Ultra, but that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.
The experience is powered by the almost two-year-old Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but despite its age, it can still deliver exceptional everyday performance that’ll breeze through most tasks.
After all, there’s a reason the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra scored an impressive four stars and bagged the Trusted Reviews Recommended Award when we reviewed it in 2022.
