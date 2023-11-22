The excellent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II bag a surprise Black Friday price drop
If you’re after some exceptional noise cancelling earbuds this Black Friday then you’ve come to the right place. Amazon has slashed an impressive amount off the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.
Known for packing fantastic ANC, these buds have seen 28% slashed off their RRP for Black Friday. You can pick them up now for £199, an £80 reduction over the usual £279 RRP.
This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this product drop to on Amazon, with previous lows typically being around the £209 mark. For much of the time though, you’ll be paying nearer that higher RRP.
Is the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II worth buying?
The best earbuds for noise-cancellation
Pros
- Top-tier noise cancelling and ambient modes
- Improved sound over the original
- Slimline design
- AptX support on the way
- Improved battery capacity
Cons
- More expensive than before
- Average call quality
- Still susceptible to wind noise
The star of the show here is the noise cancelling, which is among the best our expert reviewer has ever used. These buds can easily block out annoying noises, like those from public transport or a loud office. There’s an impressive Aware mode too, which allows conversations in without needing to remove the buds.
We found the wireless performance excellent too, with no dropouts experienced during testing and the sound quality is what you’d expect from a Bose product. It’s nice to have AptX and Bluetooth 5.3 support onboard too.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II review
