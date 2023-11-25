Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Dyson hair dryer just received a rare price cut

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for a more advanced way to dry your hair, this rare deal on the Dyson Supersonic is sure to blow you away.

Right now, you can get the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in Blue Blush for just £299.99. That’s £30 off the usual price of £329.99 just in time for Christmas.

The hairdryer also comes with a complimentary Blue Blush gift case, meaning you can travel safe with the hair dryer at no additional cost.

Save on this Dyson Supersonic hair dryer gift set

Save on this Dyson Supersonic hair dryer gift set

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer has dropped to £299.99 in this rare Dyson deal at Very. Not only do you save £30 with this Black Friday offer but you’ll also get a complimentary gift case.

  • Very
  • Was £329.99
  • £299.99
View Deal

It isn’t often we see Dyson hair tools discounted, making this the perfect time to bag the hair dryer in time for Christmas.

The Dyson Supersonic is a hair dryer that dries hair quickly and precisely without relying on extreme temperatures.

The hair tool does this by measuring the air temperature over 40 times a second, helping you to prevent heat damage and protect your hair’s shine.

The Supersonic includes a small but powerful V9 digital motor that spins at up to 110,000rpm. This works with Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology to produce a high-pressure, high-velocity jet of controlled air.

Despite its power, the motor is acoustically tuned to produce one inaudible frequency.

The hair dryer also comes with a range of styling attachments, including the Flyaway attachment, the Styling concentrator, the Diffuser for curls and waves, the Gentle air attachment for fine hair and sensitive scalps, and the Wide tooth comb for curly and coily hair.

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re looking for more hygiene and personal care deals, don’t miss this half-price deal on the Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

Get a capable 2-in-1 Chromebook for £249 this Black Friday from Amazon

Get a capable 2-in-1 Chromebook for £249 this Black Friday from Amazon

Reece Bithrey 19 mins ago
Get extra storage on the iPhone 14 for next to nothing

Get extra storage on the iPhone 14 for next to nothing

Max Parker 45 mins ago
This HP Sprocket bundle is a must for smartphone photographers

This HP Sprocket bundle is a must for smartphone photographers

Hannah Davies 59 mins ago
For all-in-one PC fans, this Lenovo IdeaCentre is a fantastic option from Currys for Black Friday

For all-in-one PC fans, this Lenovo IdeaCentre is a fantastic option from Currys for Black Friday

Reece Bithrey 1 hour ago
Give your internet the boost it needs with this Google Wifi bargain

Give your internet the boost it needs with this Google Wifi bargain

Nick Rayner 1 hour ago
Black Friday Laptop Deals 2023 Live: Top offers on MacBooks and more

Black Friday Laptop Deals 2023 Live: Top offers on MacBooks and more

Adam Speight 1 hour ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.