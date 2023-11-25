The Dyson hair dryer just received a rare price cut

If you’re looking for a more advanced way to dry your hair, this rare deal on the Dyson Supersonic is sure to blow you away.

Right now, you can get the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in Blue Blush for just £299.99. That’s £30 off the usual price of £329.99 just in time for Christmas.

The hairdryer also comes with a complimentary Blue Blush gift case, meaning you can travel safe with the hair dryer at no additional cost.

Was £329.99

£299.99 View Deal

It isn’t often we see Dyson hair tools discounted, making this the perfect time to bag the hair dryer in time for Christmas.

The Dyson Supersonic is a hair dryer that dries hair quickly and precisely without relying on extreme temperatures.

The hair tool does this by measuring the air temperature over 40 times a second, helping you to prevent heat damage and protect your hair’s shine.

The Supersonic includes a small but powerful V9 digital motor that spins at up to 110,000rpm. This works with Dyson’s Air Multiplier technology to produce a high-pressure, high-velocity jet of controlled air.

Despite its power, the motor is acoustically tuned to produce one inaudible frequency.

The hair dryer also comes with a range of styling attachments, including the Flyaway attachment, the Styling concentrator, the Diffuser for curls and waves, the Gentle air attachment for fine hair and sensitive scalps, and the Wide tooth comb for curly and coily hair.

