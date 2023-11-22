Oral-B’s Kids Electric Toothbrush is less than half price for Black Friday

This Black Friday Oral-B Pro Kids electric toothbrush deal could provide you with the perfect stocking filler for Christmas.

Amazon is selling the Oral-B Pro Kids for better than half price as part of its Black Friday sales event. It’s currently going for £22.49 rather than its usual £50, which is a saving of 55%.

We’ve reviewed Oral-B electric toothbrushes for kids before, and have always found them to be excellent.

As you can see from the packaging, this Oral-B Pro Kids model comes with a funky blue-and-red Spider-Man decal, with four fun changeable stickers for the handle. It’s bound to get the vote of the Marvel-loving little ‘un in your life.

When it comes to the important stuff – oral health – the Oral-B Pro Kids has got the goods. With a small, round brush head, it’ll navigate tiny mouths with the agility of old web head himself.

It’s gentle on young gums, thanks to softer-than-usual bristles, while there’s a second brushing mode for those with particularly sensitive gums.

A built-in two minute timer provides the necessary cleaning time for kids to follow, pausing every 30 seconds to indicate when they should switch cleaning area.

One feature that’s bound to please young and old alike is the fact that the Oral-B Pro Kids works with the free Disney Magic Timer app. It’s been found that 90% of kids brush longer when using the app.

It also ships with a charging base that fits easily on any bathroom sink or counter.