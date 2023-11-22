Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Oral-B’s Kids Electric Toothbrush is less than half price for Black Friday

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Black Friday Oral-B Pro Kids electric toothbrush deal could provide you with the perfect stocking filler for Christmas.

Amazon is selling the Oral-B Pro Kids for better than half price as part of its Black Friday sales event. It’s currently going for £22.49 rather than its usual £50, which is a saving of 55%.

Get the Oral-B Pro Kids electric toothbrush for less than half price

Get the Oral-B Pro Kids electric toothbrush for less than half price

Amazon is selling the Oral-B Pro Kids electric toothbrush for less than half price this Black Friday.

  • Amazon
  • Save 55%
  • Now £22.49
View Deal

We’ve reviewed Oral-B electric toothbrushes for kids before, and have always found them to be excellent.

As you can see from the packaging, this Oral-B Pro Kids model comes with a funky blue-and-red Spider-Man decal, with four fun changeable stickers for the handle. It’s bound to get the vote of the Marvel-loving little ‘un in your life.

When it comes to the important stuff – oral health – the Oral-B Pro Kids has got the goods. With a small, round brush head, it’ll navigate tiny mouths with the agility of old web head himself.

It’s gentle on young gums, thanks to softer-than-usual bristles, while there’s a second brushing mode for those with particularly sensitive gums.

A built-in two minute timer provides the necessary cleaning time for kids to follow, pausing every 30 seconds to indicate when they should switch cleaning area.

One feature that’s bound to please young and old alike is the fact that the Oral-B Pro Kids works with the free Disney Magic Timer app. It’s been found that 90% of kids brush longer when using the app.

It also ships with a charging base that fits easily on any bathroom sink or counter.

You might like…

Forget the Series 9, the Apple Watch 8 is a Black Friday bargain

Forget the Series 9, the Apple Watch 8 is a Black Friday bargain

Jon Mundy 25 mins ago
Save over £1440 on the fantastic Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Save over £1440 on the fantastic Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Ryan Jones 25 mins ago
PC gamers need to see Lenovo’s gaming laptop price crash

PC gamers need to see Lenovo’s gaming laptop price crash

Adam Speight 40 mins ago
Black Friday Camera Deals: DSLRs, mirrorless and action cams

Black Friday Camera Deals: DSLRs, mirrorless and action cams

Hannah Davies 43 mins ago
Pixel Buds Pro are now absurdly cheap on Amazon

Pixel Buds Pro are now absurdly cheap on Amazon

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Black Friday’s Galaxy S23 bundle has us stunned

Black Friday’s Galaxy S23 bundle has us stunned

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.