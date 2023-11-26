The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More drone bundle is a Black Friday bargain

The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo has seen its first major discount on Amazon. This Black Friday, get the 5-star drone, RC 2 screen remote, additional batteries, charging hub and shoulder bag for just £899.

That’s a nice £80 saving compared to the Fly More Combo’s £979 RRP just two months after the lightweight drone first launched.

Was £979

£899 View Deal

If you’ve had your eye on the DJI Mini 4 Pro since September but have been holding off in the hopes of catching a Black Friday deal, look no further. Run to Amazon now to get the Fly More Combo at its lowest price yet.

Is the DJI Mini 4 Pro worth buying?

A fly-anywhere drone for hobbyists and professionals Pros 249g weight circumvents most drone restrictions

Omnidirectional vision sensors

Excellent image quality Cons Not cheap by small drone standards

Average low light image quality

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is a 4K/60p drone that is lightweight enough to circumvent most drone restrictions in the UK. This makes it the perfect pick for professionals and hobbyists alike.

The drone features omnidirectional obstacle sensors to avoid collisions and intelligent Active Track 360-degree tracking. The drone can support FHD video transmissions at up to 20km and, among other accessories, comes with three additional 34-minutes batteries to keep you shooting for longer.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Mini 4 Pro review.

