Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More drone bundle is a Black Friday bargain

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo has seen its first major discount on Amazon. This Black Friday, get the 5-star drone, RC 2 screen remote, additional batteries, charging hub and shoulder bag for just £899.

That’s a nice £80 saving compared to the Fly More Combo’s £979 RRP just two months after the lightweight drone first launched.

Save £80 on the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo

Save £80 on the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo

The DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo is £80 cheaper in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Head there today to catch this fantastic deal and get the lightweight drone and accessories for just £899 instead of £979.

  • Amazon
  • Was £979
  • £899
View Deal

If you’ve had your eye on the DJI Mini 4 Pro since September but have been holding off in the hopes of catching a Black Friday deal, look no further. Run to Amazon now to get the Fly More Combo at its lowest price yet.

Is the DJI Mini 4 Pro worth buying? 

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

A fly-anywhere drone for hobbyists and professionals

Pros

  • 249g weight circumvents most drone restrictions
  • Omnidirectional vision sensors
  • Excellent image quality

Cons

  • Not cheap by small drone standards
  • Average low light image quality

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is a 4K/60p drone that is lightweight enough to circumvent most drone restrictions in the UK. This makes it the perfect pick for professionals and hobbyists alike.

The drone features omnidirectional obstacle sensors to avoid collisions and intelligent Active Track 360-degree tracking. The drone can support FHD video transmissions at up to 20km and, among other accessories, comes with three additional 34-minutes batteries to keep you shooting for longer.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive DJI Mini 4 Pro review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re on a budget this Black Friday, don’t miss this incredible deal on the DJI Mini 2 SE that brings the price of the drone down to just £259.

Our favourite Black Friday deals:

You might like…

This Sky Stream Black Friday deal is not to be missed

This Sky Stream Black Friday deal is not to be missed

Kob Monney 9 mins ago
This Razer monitor-soundbar combo is the perfect PC pairing

This Razer monitor-soundbar combo is the perfect PC pairing

Nick Rayner 10 mins ago
The foldable Z Fold 5 has never been as tempting as it is right now

The foldable Z Fold 5 has never been as tempting as it is right now

Lewis Painter 12 mins ago
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with this cheap TP-Link router deal this Black Friday

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with this cheap TP-Link router deal this Black Friday

Reece Bithrey 15 mins ago
The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X deal is not to be missed this Black Friday

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X deal is not to be missed this Black Friday

Reece Bithrey 33 mins ago
Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Discounts on Dyson, Shark and more

Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals: Discounts on Dyson, Shark and more

Hannah Davies 37 mins ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.