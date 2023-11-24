Catch this Black Friday drone deal on the DJI Mini 2 SE before it flies away

If you’re looking to bag a bargain on a drone this Black Friday, you’ll be excited to hear that Amazon has reduced the price of the DJI Mini 2 SE in the annual sale.

The compact drone is now just £259. That’s a £50 saving compared to its usual £309 price, making this a great time to buy it ahead of Christmas.

This is the first time we’ve seen the drone discounted on Amazon and it’s a steep drop at that. Run to Amazon now to secure this deal while it lasts.

The Mini 2 SE is a lightweight and compact drone from DJI, weighing less than 249g. This means the drone is subject to less restrictions than heavier drones here in the UK.

The drone has a sharp 2.7K video resolution and a robust 10km video transmission range ensuring you don’t lose connection while you fly. There’s also a Return to Home function to call the drone back safely if the battery drops too low.

The drone is also packed with features and features a 31-minute flight time, allowing you to explore for an extended period of time while filming.

Looking for a different deal?

