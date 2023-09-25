Resident Evil Village launch for iPhone 15 Pro is timed perfectly

If you’re an iPhone 15 Pro owner, you can get a perfect Halloween scare with the launch of Resident Evil Village for the new handset.

The first game to showcase the new exciting new graphical capabilities of the iPhone 15 Pro-exclusive A17 Pro chip will arrive on October 30.

You’ll be able to buy Resident Evil Village, and get to grips with the fearsome Lady Dumestrescu and her deadly daughters, on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as M1 and M2-powered iPad models.

The game will be a lot more costly than your average mobile game though, with Capcom asking $39.99 for the standard game, while the Winters’ Expansion DLC will cost $19.99. The game will be able to pre-order soon with UK price to be confirmed.

“Play as Ethan Winters as he faces ghastly horrors in the desperate search for his daughter, who has been kidnapped and taken to a sinister village governed by Mother Miranda and her servants. Come face-to-face with all manners of madness as you watch Ethan’s tragic tale unfold in this thrilling survival horror title,” a description of the game on Capcom’s website reads.

“Don’t miss the all-new third-person mode, The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, and the Shadows of Rose DLC, an additional story mode set 16 years after the events of Resident Evil Village.”

Resident Evil Village is a much loved instalment of arguably the greatest horror/survival franchise in all of gaming. It’s been out a couple of years now and earned a 4.5 star review form Trusted Reviews in 2021.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is also due on iPhone 15 Pro phones later this year, while Death Stranding and Assassin’s Creed Mirage have also been confirmed as the iPhone embraces AAA gaming.