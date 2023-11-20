The AirPods Pro 2 USB-C Black Friday bargain is here

Black Friday is no longer just a day – instead, Amazon is celebrating Black Friday week. One of the best deals we’ve spotted so far is this saving on the AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C case.

Amazon has the wireless buds available for £199, down from the usual price of £229. That’s a 13% saving, or £20, compared to buying them directly from Apple.

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C drop to on Amazon since they were released alongside the iPhone 15 in September.

This version of the AirPods Pro 2 features a case with a USB-C port, rather than a Lightning port. This is great for those who have picked up an iPhone 15, recent iPad or MacBook (or the majority of Android devices from the past five years) as you’ll be able to use the same cable to charge.

We’re big fans of these AirPods Pro. They have exceptional noise cancelling, immersive Spatial Audio and overall fantastic sound. With Apple tech rarely getting discounts this hefty, even on Black Friday, this should be a deal not to miss.

