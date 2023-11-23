Surprise! The iPhone 15 is hard to resist at this new price on the eve of Black Friday
Black Friday shopping week is here and we’ve found this cracking deal for anyone looking to grab an iPhone 15.
Even though it has only been on shelves for a few weeks, we’re already starting to see massive savings on the iPhone 15 arrive. This deal. on the ID Mobile network, gets you Apple’s new device for £129 upfront and monthly payments of just £29.99.
Over the course of the 24 month contract that equates to £888, only slightly more than buying the phone outright for £799.
This contract also includes 250GB of 5G data per month, along with unlimited calls and texts. That’s a rather special deal, we must say. For more deals. check out our live blog rounding up the best Black Friday deals.
How good is the iPhone 15?
Is this the iPhone worth buying?
Pros
- Welcome switch to USB-C
- Really good camera
- Far more ergonomic than iPhone 14
- Dyanmic Island is much better than the notch
Cons
- No true telephoto camera
- Still no 120Hz display
- USB-C doesn’t improve charging or data speeds
Apple’s latest standard iPhone, the iPhone 15, is a noticeable upgrade over the previous versions of the device and makes some hefty improvements we had been hoping for.
For instance, the iPhone 15 now packs the Dynamic Island which we first saw on the iPhone 14 Pro and this is a new area for certain notifications and prompts to sit. It’s a welcome design addition, and is much better than the previous notch.
The rear camera has got a big 48MP upgrade too, taking photos with a lot more detail than before and we now have a USB-C port on the bottom. This means you can use the same cable to charge the iPhone 15, iPad Pro, many Android devices and most new laptops.
Inside there’s an A16 Bionic chip, 128GB of storage and all the benefits that come with iOS – including updates and patches.
