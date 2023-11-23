Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Students need to see Adobe Creative Cloud’s Black Friday bundle

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
If you haven’t already heard, Adobe offers discounted Creative Cloud subscriptions to students and teachers. What’s even better is the app bundle is even cheaper this Black Friday.

Head to Amazon now to save 45% on all Creative Cloud apps and pay just £104.99 for a year’s access. That’s a huge saving of £85.56 compared to the usual £190.55 price of the student plan.

This is also the cheapest we’ve seen the student plan of Creative Cloud fall on Amazon since it was first added to the site back in 2018, meaning there’s been no better time to sign up.

This bundle features the full range of Creative Cloud apps, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Illustrator, InDesign and Adobe Acrobat to name just a few.

It also comes with 55 million royalty-free images, graphics and videos within the apps, more than 1000 free fonts in Adobe Fonts and all the latest AI-powered tools launched under Adobe Firefly.

