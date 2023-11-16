The Sony a6400 is just £750 with a 16-55mm lens this Black Friday

If you’re ready to upgrade your camera this Black Friday, you won’t want to miss this incredible deal on the Sony a6400.

Right now, you can get the mirrorless camera and a 16-55mm lens for as little as £749.99 over on Very. That’s 25% less than the camera’s usual £999 RRP, leaving you with a huge £250 saving.

If you’re wondering why the listing says £849.99 for you, that’s because Very is offering an additional cashback offer on top of the £150 discount stated on its website. Enter code VKEYV at checkout and you’ll receive £100 cashback, bringing your total down to the £749.99 price mentioned above.

Save £250 on the Sony a6400 camera and 16-50mm lens Very has dropped the price of the Sony a6400 mirrorless camera to £849.99. However, add code VKEYV at checkout and you’ll receive an additional £100 cashback, bringing the total cost of the mirrorless camera and lens down to £749.99. That’s a huge £250 saving compared to the usual £999 price. Very

Use code VKEYV for £100 cashback

£749.99 View Deal

Not only does this offer include the highly-rated mirrorless camera, but Very has also included a versatile 16-55mm lens, meaning you can get started shooting right away.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the a6400 fall this Black Friday, meaning you won’t want to miss this one. Run to Very now to save £250 and get the camera and lens for just £749.99 with code VKEYV.

Is the Sony a6400 worth buying?

The Sony a6400 is a mirrorless camera that packs a huge range of great specs and features for its price point. This includes a compact travel-friendly design, auto-focus tracking and a long list of compatible accessories and lenses.

The camera has a 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor, a native ISO of 100-3200 for low-light shooting and supports 4K video shooting.

When it comes to capturing action, the a6400 supports up to 11fps continuous shooting with the mechanical shutter and 8fps silent shooting with continuous AF/AE tracking.

It also includes a 2,359,296-dot viewfinder and a 3-inch touchscreen monitor that flips out for easy vlogging and selfies.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony a6400 review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re looking to browse a bit more before settling on a camera, you may want to consider this incredible deal on the Panasonic Lumix GH5 II.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: