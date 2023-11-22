Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Sony’s stunning 5-star XR-65X95L TV has picked up an unmissable Black Friday price cut

Max Parker
Editor

The Black Friday shopping season is a fantastic time to upgrade your television, with numerous options picking up hefty discounts. One perfect example is Amazon’s price cut on the excellent Sony XR-65X95L.

As part of its Black Friday sale – which now extends across a whole week – Amazon has slashed 14% off the RRP of the Sony XR-65X95L, bringing it down from £2199 to £1899.

Save £500 on the Sony XR-65X95L – Now Only £1899

Snag a fantastic deal on Amazon for the highly-rated Sony XR-65X95L! Now just £1899.

Of course, this remains an expensive, high-end 65-inch television however looking at the price history this is the lowest we’ve seen this particular model drop to, and it still represents a healthy discount over its RRP. T

he previous low price was £1999, so this represents an extra £100 saving off that.

Is the Sony XR-65X95L worth buying?

Head-on view of the Sony XR-65X95L
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

Sony's sophomore Mini LED effort is an impressive improvement over its predecessor.

Pros

  • Mini LED lighting and improved local dimming deliver outstanding contrast
  • Refined, well balanced but also vibrant colours
  • Accurately positioned and detailed sound

Cons

  • The sound is a bit bass-lite
  • Only two of the HDMIs support the latest game features
  • No Dolby Vision game mode

This particular 4K HDR 65-inch TV impressed our expert reviewer when we put it through its paces earlier this year. We praised the quality of the Mini LED panel, saying the picture quality was “outstanding” with refined contrast, impressive upscaling skills and top-drawer motion handling. We were impressed by the precise sound too, and the clean bass.

It has a minimalist design, a flexible stand that offers three options and a very smart Google TV interface which boasts support for the majority of the major streaming services.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Sony XR-65X95L review

