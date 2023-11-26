John Lewis is doing a Black Friday promotion for LG’s TVs, and here’s another one that you should have a gander at if you’re looking for a high quality 4K TV.

The 55-inch G3 OLED is currently on sale for £1499, but if you’re a John Lewis member, you can apply the code LGTV150 and get £150 off. This deal ends on the 27th November if you don’t want to miss out.

Save an extra £150 on the impressive LG G3 OLED TV Over at John Lewis, John Lewis members can save an extra £150 on the LG OLED55G3 John Lewis

Save £150 with LGTV150 View Deal

We’ve tested both the 65- and 77-inch version of the LG G3 OLED, and found them both to be excellent TVs. This particular series is built to be wall-mounted with the stands sold as optional extras, so be sure that’s the type of people you’re after.

The G3 OLED also comes with LG’s Micro Lens Array display that provides an extra boost to HDR content for an even brighter performance, making this one of the few OLED TVs that can perform well in bright and dark room conditions.

With Dolby Vision IQ the LG G3 OLED is capable of a sumptuous HDR performance, with deep and rich blacks, bright highlights and class-leading contrast, HDR content in general looks fantastic on this TV.

It’s also a TV that’s great for gaming, with fast input lag and support for VRR, ALLM, and 4K/120Hz across all of its HDMI inputs. That means you can plug a games console or PC into anyone of the HDMI inputs and still receive the same fast, fluid, and responsive gaming performance.

LG’s webOS interface comes with all the major (and minor) streaming apps you can call to mind, and is one of the easiest and accessible to use, with plenty of smarts for those who want to connect their TV to other smart devices in the home.

The LG G3 is an excellent 4K HDR TV, and if you’ve been looking for an OLED in the Black Friday sales, this is a tasty deal. Just be sure that a) you want a TV designed to be placed on the wall and that b) you’re a John Lewis member to take advantage of this deal.

Looking for another deal?

Interested in going bigger than 55-inches? There’s another John Lewis deal for a 75-inch LG 4K TV that can be had for £639.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: